Reportstoday
13:30 Cheltenham

'Wow, what a performance' - magnificent Ballyburn leads home 1-2-3-4-5 for Willie Mullins in Gallagher Novices' Hurdle

Ballyburn (Paul Townend) leads home a Willie Mullins trained 1-2-3-4-5 in the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle
Ballyburn (Paul Townend) leads home a Willie Mullins-trained 1-2-3-4-5 in the Gallagher Novices' HurdleCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play7 ran
13:30 Cheltenham2m 5f Hurdle, Grade 1 Novice
Distance: 2m 5fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Ballyburn
    fav1/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Jimmy Du Seuil
    66/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Ile Atlantique
    9/2

Ballyburn lived up to his mighty reputation with a brilliant victory in the Grade 1 Gallagher Novices' Hurdle, leading home a 1-2-3-4-5 for Willie Mullins.

The dominant trainer and his number one rider Paul Townend picked up where they left off after securing an opening day treble on Tuesday, with stablemate Jimmy Du Seuil claiming second at odds of 66-1 followed by Ile Atlantique, Mercurey and Predators Gold.

Speaking to Racing TV, Mullins said: "That was some performance. For Paul to look around turning for home must have been because of the feel the horse was giving him. I was afraid we were going to have an Annie Power moment at the last because he went into it so fast.

"To come up the hill like that, wow what a performance!"

Paul Townend riding Ballyburn clear the last to win the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle during day two of the Cheltenham Festival
Ballyburn skips over the last on the way to an electric victoryCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Ballyburn's 13-length victory earned Townend his fourth winner of the week and his 32nd overall at the Cheltenham Festival, moving him one ahead of AP McCoy.

Mullins was enjoying his 98th winner as a trainer at this meeting, and he swiftly landed a day two double when Fact To File bolted up in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase.

The winner was cut to 5-2 (from 5-1) for the 2025 Turners Novices' Chase, but Mullins is leaving the door open for what his hugely exciting six-year-old will do next season.

Mullins said: "He could be anything. That was a Champion Hurdle performance in my book. You'd love to be going chasing with his pedigree and size and scope, but I'll have to speak to Ronnie [Bartlett] and David [Manasseh, owners]. They might say to go chasing and maybe try to make him a Gold Cup horse."

Ballyburn and Paul Townend leading home the first five for Willie Mullins in the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham
Ballyburn cantered home 13 lengths ahead of stablemate Jimmy Du SeuilCredit: Patrick McCann

Speaking to ITV Racing, Townend said: "That was a fair feeling. He's blown them out of the water. It's a bigger performance than I thought he was going to put in, but riding him you always make doubts I suppose. 

"His bark is a lot worse than his bite in that if you did get in a row with him then there's only going to be one winner, but you can just let him put his head down. He was very good and he jumped brilliantly." 

The Ben Pauling-trained Handstands was the only other runner to finish as Nicky Henderson's Jingko Blue became the trainer's sixth runner out of nine to be pulled up at Cheltenham this week.

Liam HeaddReporter

Published on 13 March 2024inReports

Last updated 15:35, 13 March 2024

iconCopy
