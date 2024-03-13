'Wow, what a performance' - magnificent Ballyburn leads home 1-2-3-4-5 for Willie Mullins in Gallagher Novices' Hurdle

Ballyburn lived up to his mighty reputation with a brilliant victory in the Grade 1 Gallagher Novices' Hurdle, leading home a 1-2-3-4-5 for Willie Mullins.

The dominant trainer and his number one rider Paul Townend picked up where they left off after securing an opening day treble on Tuesday, with stablemate Jimmy Du Seuil claiming second at odds of 66-1 followed by Ile Atlantique, Mercurey and Predators Gold.

Speaking to Racing TV, Mullins said: "That was some performance. For Paul to look around turning for home must have been because of the feel the horse was giving him. I was afraid we were going to have an Annie Power moment at the last because he went into it so fast.

"To come up the hill like that, wow what a performance!"

Ballyburn's 13-length victory earned Townend his fourth winner of the week and his 32nd overall at the Cheltenham Festival, moving him one ahead of AP McCoy.

Mullins was enjoying his 98th winner as a trainer at this meeting, and he swiftly landed a day two double when Fact To File bolted up in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase.

The winner was cut to 5-2 (from 5-1) for the 2025 Turners Novices' Chase, but Mullins is leaving the door open for what his hugely exciting six-year-old will do next season.

Mullins said: "He could be anything. That was a Champion Hurdle performance in my book. You'd love to be going chasing with his pedigree and size and scope, but I'll have to speak to Ronnie [Bartlett] and David [Manasseh, owners]. They might say to go chasing and maybe try to make him a Gold Cup horse."

Speaking to ITV Racing, Townend said: "That was a fair feeling. He's blown them out of the water. It's a bigger performance than I thought he was going to put in, but riding him you always make doubts I suppose.

"His bark is a lot worse than his bite in that if you did get in a row with him then there's only going to be one winner, but you can just let him put his head down. He was very good and he jumped brilliantly."

The Ben Pauling-trained Handstands was the only other runner to finish as Nicky Henderson's Jingko Blue became the trainer's sixth runner out of nine to be pulled up at Cheltenham this week.

