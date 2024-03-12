Corbetts Cross puts last year's pain behind him with emphatic National Hunt Chase success

Corbetts Cross erased painful memories of last year's festival in stunning style when storming to an easy success in the National Hunt Chase.

The seven-year-old looked set for a huge run in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle 12 months ago, but inexplicably ran out and crashed into the wing of the final hurdle. However, he banished that agony to give trainer Emmet Mullins ecstasy with a wide-margin victory this time, sauntering 17 lengths clear of Embassy Gardens in second.

There was never a moment of drama for Derek O'Connor aboard Corbetts Cross, who gave Mullins his second Cheltenham Festival win as a trainer. He also won the Martin Pipe as a conditional jockey on Sir Des Champs in 2011.

"I'm very happy, Derek was very cool on him," Mullins told Racing TV. "He had a bit of a look at the first ditch but latched on mid-race. He's a class animal and it was great to see him show his true colours.

"On form we'd have been second to Gaelic Warrior in the Arkle! He's just a very classy animal and was a big advantage to have Derek in this race. It was something we couldn't overlook."

His wide-margin triumph saw him introduced at 14-1 for next year's Cheltenham Gold Cup with Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power. However, Mullins was more than happy to focus on putting behind him last year's dramatic defeat, and his fall at Fairyhouse in his final prep-run, first.

He added: "Leaving Fairyhouse last time was a huge concern, but one schooling session at the Curragh after we were back at full confidence.

"We've done plenty of things different, with the first-time hood and saddling him in the stable yard. He was asleep going around the parade ring and a completely different animal from last year. We got everything together today at the right time."

O'Connor was also relieved to leave behind February's Fairyhouse hiccup. It was a third success in the National Hunt Chase for the illustrious amateur rider and a first since Minella Rocco eight years ago.

"Emmet prepared him to perfection. We had the mishap at Fairyhouse and I was to blame for that," he said. "It was my fault it was a bad preparation, but Emmet has recouped everything. The horse put up a super performance.

"It's not for me to say how high he can go but that was a very good performance. It felt top drawer."

Corbetts Cross' victory held extra emotion for Mullins as the race was run in honour of his grandmother, Maureen. Irish racing's great matriarch died last month at the age of 94.

Read these next:

Rich Ricci hails Gaelic Warrior as one of his best horses after 'flawed genius' finally delivers at the Cheltenham Festival

'He deserved his day in the sun' - super State Man holds off plucky Irish Point for commanding Champion Hurdle success

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

