'He deserved his day in the sun' - super State Man holds off plucky Irish Point for commanding Champion Hurdle success

State Man did what State Man tends to always do as he put up a no-nonsense performance to land the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

Making the most of Constitution Hill's absence, State Man was always well placed on the heels of the leaders and quickened smartly in the home straight to get the better of plucky runner-up Irish Point.

Victory for State Man made it four Grade 1 wins from four runs this season and takes his tally of top-level wins to nine, two more than the absent Constitution Hill.

Sent off the 2-5 favourite, this was State Man's Champion Hurdle to lose in many ways and there was barely a moment's worry for rider Paul Townend, who opted to take a lead down the inner early on.

Irish Point puts it up to Champion Hurdle winner State Man Credit: Alan Crowhurst (racingpost.com/photos)

State Man was always travelling comfortably and had the tactical pace to switch around the leaders turning for home before coming clear of the runner-up from the back of the last.

"He's a simple horse to ride," said Townend, winning the Champion Hurdle for the first time. "On the ground I probably could have waited a bit longer but I never doubted his stamina either. He's an old favourite of mine and deserved a big day like this.

"He's a champion back home. Constitution Hill was too good for him here last year and he deserved his day in the sun."

It was a fifth win in the race for trainer Willie Mullins, who had been expecting State Man to be ridden more prominently by Townend.

"I was amazed with the way Paul rode him and expected him to be way more forward," said Mullins. "He just rode him with supreme confidence and rode him for speed today. When a jockey is riding with confidence they can do things like that. He's a fantastic jockey and that ride today was superb.

"State Man is probably a better horse around Leopardstown but he's a Champion Hurdle winner. You've got to turn up to win a Champion Hurdle and we turned up."

Irish Point, who had been a possible for Thursday's Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle, showed he has the speed for two miles and put up a brave performance to be beaten just a length and a quarter to State Man.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Irish Point, said: "I think we made the right decision to run him here. I don't think the horse or jockey did anything wrong. It was great to run a good race but unfortunate not to win."

Luccia, the lowest-rated runner in the race, put up a big performance to finish third for Constitution Hill's trainer Nicky Henderson, who said: "She's a good mare and it was entirely her owner's idea to run her, so fair play to Paul Sandy."

