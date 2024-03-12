'We'll stick to two miles after that' - gallant Gaelic Warrior gets his Cheltenham glory with sublime Arkle success

Gaelic Warrior bounced back to his brilliant best to land his maiden Cheltenham Festival victory with a striking success in the Arkle.

Runner-up at the last two festivals, the six-year-old thrived in a first-time hood and easily went clear to get Paul Townend and Willie Mullins off the mark for this year's meeting.

Townend told ITV Racing: "That's actually as good a ride I've gotten off him in a race. He's jumped a lot straighter and his stamina came into play. We know he stays.

"I pointed him the right way and he did the rest. It's a pressure week and the monkey is off the back now."

Sent off the well-backed 2-1 favourite, Gaelic Warrior's eight-and-a-half-length victory edged Mullins closer to a landmark 100th winner at the meeting. The Closutton trainer also saddled the third, Il Etait Temps, with the Gordon Elliott-trained Found A Fifty completing another clean sweep of the places for the Irish.

Mullins said: "You could see the difference the hood made to him. He wasn't entitled to jump right and Paul could ride a race on him. I was asking myself when he was coming down the hill what on earth were we doing in longer races last year."

Gaelic Warrior was cut to 6-1 (from 12) for the King George VI Chase at Kempton with Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power, but Mullins is not keen to go back up in trip again just yet. He disappointed over 2m5½f when unseating at Leopardstown on his previous start.

He added: "He has enough class to do two miles and we'll probably stick at that game after that performance. We could spin him up to the Ryanair distance though, as he's very adaptable."

Despite their defeat, Jack Kennedy was proud of Found A Fifty's effort. Kennedy, Elliott and owners Bective Stud also hit the frame in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle with third-placed Firefox.

He said: "That was a cracking effort, but Gaelic Warrior was just a better horse on the day."

Danny Mullins, rider of Il Etait Temps, said: "He just got under a few fences, which was costly, but back on better ground he could give the front two a fright."

