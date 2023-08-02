'Coming up that hill twice is a tough assignment' - Hercule Du Seuil now 20-1 for Arkle after stylish win

It is ridiculously early to be talking about potentially winning an Arkle and, who knows, you could come up against Constitution Hill, or more likely Marine Nationale or Facile Vega in that, but Hercule Du Seuil is doing an awful lot right since being sent over fences and is unquestionably the best novice chaser we have seen this season.

That wouldn't be hard considering we are very much in the infancy of the campaign, yet it was hard not to be impressed with the way the JP McManus-owned six-year-old pulled away again coming out of the dip to land the Guinness Open Gate Brewery Novice Chase under Mark Walsh.

Paddy Power reacted by introducing him at 20-1 for the Arkle. You may scoff at such a suggestion, but Ansar, Rebel Fitz, Rathvinden and Wicklow Brave all won this Grade 3 on the way to bigger and better things. Make no mistake about it, Hercule Du Seuil has a very bright future.

Winning trainer Willie Mulllins was understandably impressed, and said: "Coming up that hill twice is a tough assignment. Mark said even before the race that he was a bit dead in himself, but he thinks the horse is getting more relaxed and that's why he was a little bit dead – he wasn't dead, just relaxed. That's going to help him see out longer trips and have more at the end of a race as well, so that is improvement to look forward to.

"Good ground is the thing with him and we'll look at whatever two or two-and-a-quarter-mile races we can find between now and Listowel. He doesn't have to run again, but I'm sure we'll find something."

McMonagle magic on Miramis

Twenty minutes after Above The Curve was just touched off in a thrilling Nassau Stakes at Goodwood, Joseph O'Brien gained some instant compensation on home soil when Miramis dug deep under Dylan Browne McMonagle to land the Listed Arthur Guinness Irish EBF Corrib Fillies Stakes.

McMonagle was magic on her. He got the box seat and popped her head in front 100 yards from the line. It was timed to perfection, but he deflected all the praise on to Miramis.

Miramis (centre) and Dylan Browne McMonagle land the Listed Corrib Fillies Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The winning jockey said: "She is a lovely, straightforward filly. She jumped from the gates well, got a lovely position and relaxed good. I was the winner from a long way out. I was always very confident that when I got her out she was going to pick up and she galloped through the line well. It's good to see her back to her best.

"The main aim coming here was to get black type, but it looked like a race she could land if we got the rub of the green."

Mars raises bar

Gordon Elliott asked Mars Harper a tough question against Sharjah on Tuesday, but it didn't have a knock-on effect as the seven-year-old bounced out of that to land the Guinness Beginners Chase 48 hours later.

This 2m6½f trip was more his cup of tea and he relished the uphill climb to the line on the way to seeing off Sir Argus by a length and a half.

Sam Ewing was doing the steering, and the sought-after youngster is showing no ill effects from the broken arm which kept him out of action for a lot of the summer. It was his second winner of the week having been successful on A Law Of Her Own on Wednesday.

Mars Harper and Sam Ewing (right) score at Galway Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Elliott said: "Mars Harper came out of the race earlier in the week well. This was probably the race I should have gone for at the start of the week but the other race looked like it was cutting up, bar Sharjah. He is a tough horse and ran to a good level over hurdles. We fired him out in the field yesterday and he was bucking and squealing so we said we'd take the chance."

Keanes combine

The father and son combination of Colin and Ger Keane teamed up to land the Rockshore Refreshingly Irish Handicap with Laughifuwan t who, like Mars Harper, had also been beaten earlier in the week.

The eight-year-old was ninth behind Bells On Her Toes on Tuesday, but took a significant step forward to collar the front-running Spanish Tenor close home.

The four-time champion jockey admitted: "It makes it that bit sweeter riding one for the old man!"

Doyen delivers

The Guinness Novice Hurdle looked a hot heat on paper and it went to the wayward The Big Doyen , who did enough under Kevin Sexton to keep What Path at bay in the closing stages despite slightly hampering the runner-up close home.

The stewards were satisfied the interference which took place did not affect the result.

Read these next:

Fortune favours Zarak The Brave as he takes Galway Hurdle thriller for Paul Townend and Willie Mullins

Nassau Stakes: 'Remarkable filly' Al Husn upsets big guns to give Jim Crowley more Group 1 glory at Goodwood

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.