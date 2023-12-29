'I hope there's plenty more to come' - Ballyburn surges to head of Ballymore market after impressing at Leopardstown

Even by the standards of a 2-9 shot, Ballyburn was mightily impressive as won the 2m4f maiden hurdle on the final day of Leopardstown's Christmas festival, earning promotion to the head of the market for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

With the hurdle in the home straight omitted due to a low sun, Paul Townend gave Ballyburn a squeeze going into what is normally the second-last and sprinted clear of Cleatus Poolaw and Apple's Of Bresil rounding the home turn.

His rider required no further urging as Ronnie Bartlett's son of Flemensfirth drew further and further clear, with the official margin 25 lengths at the line.

Ballyburn was unbeaten in a point and two bumpers before coming unstuck on his introduction to hurdles over two miles at Fairyhouse at the start of December when beaten by Gordon Elliott's Firefox.

He made no mistake here and is now 4-1 favourite (from 7) with Paddy Power for the Ballymore and 10-1 (from 12) for the Supreme, although Willie Mullins confirmed he would more than likely stick to longer trips.

"He did what we hoped he might do in Fairyhouse," said Mullins. "He jumped well and galloped out to the line. He improved hugely from Fairyhouse and I'm hoping there's plenty more improvement to come.

"I was worried that he might be too keen as it appeared to be that way at Fairyhouse but he settled well. Paul wanted to go on with him at Fairyhouse but I just felt that early in the season, I didn't want him to have a hard race but he got beaten in a sprint that day and he was much more in his comfort zone today over two and a half."

Mullins added: "Paul said he appears keen but it's just the way he carries his head low. You'd be thinking he's more of a two-and-a-half-mile horse, I don't know if we need to go out to 2m6f for the Dublin Racing Festival, depending on the ground. We'll see."

Ballymore Novices' Hurdle (Cheltenham, March 13)

Paddy Power: 4 Ballyburn, 6 Firefox, 12 Caldwell Potter, Slade Steel, Willmount, 14 Farren Glory, Predators Gold, 16 Gidleigh Park, Johnnywho, 20 bar

