Who remains in contention for the Lincoln at Doncaster on Saturday?

Lincoln fancy Awaal remains in contention for Saturday's handicap , the feature of the opening day of Britain's 2024 Flat turf season.

Trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, he was one of 56 horses confirmed for the Doncaster showpiece, but Botanical, who had been a 7-1 chance, will not run.

Baradar was around the 16-1 mark, but is also out, along with Sparks Fly, Elnajmm and Desert Order, who were prominent in the betting as well.

In the Shaikh Duaij Al Khalifa-owned Awaal , the Crisfords have a capable five-year-old, who was last seen running in Ascot's Balmoral Handicap on Champions Day.

Before that, he had been a respectable third in a Listed race at Redcar.

Four Doncaster races, including the Lincoln, will be screened live on ITV4 on Saturday, while the track, which also races on Sunday, was described as heavy, soft in places on Monday morning.

The forecast is a for a mainly dry week with light cloud and sunny intervals, although there could be showers on Wednesday.

Lincoln Handicap (3.35 Doncaster, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 4 Awaal, 6 Liberty Lane, 13-2 Mostabshir, 12 Blues Emperor, Migration, 14 Vetiver, 16 Chazzesmee, Johan, 20 bar

Read these next:

'Silvestre is a brilliant rider and it's great to have him back' - De Sousa to be reunited with Lincoln winner for repeat bid

What's on this week: Irish Lincolnshire whets the appetite before Saturday's Lincoln at Doncaster as the Flat season returns

Flat season ready for lift off in Ireland as new sires have first runners at the Curragh

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more