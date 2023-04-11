Chasing prospect King's Threshold breaks maiden for Emma Lavelle team

The 15-2 chance was suited by the step up in trip and got up close home to deny Bumpy Johnson by a neck in the 2m5½f novice handicap hurdle.

“He’s still an immature horse and he did well to win today as he was a bit keen early on," Lavelle said.

“I thought he was on a fair enough mark for his first run in a handicap and the longer trip he tackled today was a help. He’s certainly one to look forward to when he goes chasing.”

Lavelle narrowly missed out on a double as General Medrano failed by a length to peg back the King and Queen Consort’s horse Kincardine in the 2m½f handicap hurdle.

Kincardine, trained by Nicky Henderson, was providing success for the second day in a row for the royal owners, who won at Kempton on Monday with 2,000 Guineas contender Slipofthepen.

Investment Manager made light of the stamina-taxing conditions and profited from the surprise absence of Aces Full to score by 19 lengths in the 2m3f novice handicap chase.

Gary Moore has struck a rich vein of form and he made it 17 victories in the last two weeks when Symphorine, ridden by the trainer’s son Jamie, comfortably secured the seller.

The 9-4 favourite's task was made easier when the front-running First Class Return crashed out at the third flight.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.