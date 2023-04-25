Racing Post logo
17:25 Punchestown

Energumene holds off resurgent Chacun Pour Soi to claim another Champion Chase double

Energumene (left): claims victory in Punchestown's Champion Chase over Chacun Pour Soi
Energumene (left): claims victory in Punchestown's Champion Chase over Chacun Pour SoiCredit: Caroline Norris
17:25 Punchestown 2m Chase, Grade 1
Distance: 2m
Neither a bad mistake four out or a revitalised Chacun Pour Soi could deny Energumene a second success in the William Hill Champion Chase.

A shuddering blunder looked to have been put behind Energumene as Paul Townend cruised to two out in the lead, but at that point Danny Mullins began to serve it up to the two-time Champion Chase winner and, as they went to the last, he looked to have wrestled the authority away from his younger stablemate.

However, Energumene dug deep on the run to the line and reasserted in a thrilling battle. Blue Lord was third and Gentleman De Mee fourth as the Mullins horses fought out the finish between them.

A delighted Townend said: "He gave a couple of fences fair belts, which is uncharacteristic for him really."

Chacun Pour Soi hit an in-running low of 1.17 on the Betfair Exchange, and on the battle with a horse he knows very well Townend added: "I think it showed how good a horse he is to do things not perfectly today and win, because we know how good Chacun can be on home soil.

"He's a real favourite of mine and when he got a better jump than me at the last it looked like we were going to get the worst of it, but credit to my horse for pulling it out.

"Maybe we had a harder race than we thought at Cheltenham, it was such a good performance, but he's a very honest horse and maybe he just puts it all in on the bridle."

Energumene was completing the Cheltenham-Punchestown Champion Chase double for the second year running, and has now won ten of his 12 starts over fences, including six Grade 1s.

Stuart RileyReporter
Published on 25 April 2023Last updated 18:22, 25 April 2023
