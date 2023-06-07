Champagne moment for Keady as Sarah sparkles in the sunshine

It has been just over a year since Michael Keady joined forces with Mike Murphy, and the joint-trainer was able to bask in the warm glow of another winner thanks to the victory of Champagne Sarah in the 6f handicap.

"That's our 18th winner on the Flat and we've had one over jumps so it's going well," said Keady.

"We're happy with things, but we'd love to improve the quality as anybody would – we want nice horses."

Keady's experience includes a stint working for Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Graham Motion and he assisted Murphy for six years prior to adding his name to the licence.

He added: "When I joined Mike seven years ago the plan was to take over or join up and Mike has been very good and kind to me. He's allowed that to happen and hopefully we can operate together as a partnership for many years to come.

"All being well I'll go out on my own at some point, but we're focusing on the partnership and hopefully things continue to go well."

Joorabchian's joy

Players' agent Kia Joorabchian knows a good footballer when he sees one, but his talent-spotting skills have now extended to horses, and Mapmaker won the 6f fillies' maiden having been handpicked by the prominent owner at the sales last year.

The 20,000gns Joorabchian shelled out looks money well spent following her polished performance under Kevin Stott here, and winning trainer Darryll Holland said: "This is the second horse Kia has had with me. We're old pals and I'm glad he's supported me."

Kevin Stott and Mapmaker strike Credit: Warren Little

Royal Ascot could be on the agenda for Mapmaker, according to Holland, who started training two years ago.

A former high-class jockey, he added: "Training is tough. It's hard to get new clients in, but I'm not complaining, especially on good days like this.

"I've 23 horses in and capacity is 40. My head is above water, not much though!"

Hannon double

Rosallion's successful debut in division one of the 6½f maiden had trainer Richard Hannon purring.

Hannon trains the homebred for Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum, and said: "It's nice to have a good one for him. We were second in the 1,000 Guineas for him with Cloak Of Spirits a few years ago and this fella is a lovely horse who has always done everything naturally and easily."

The yard also landed division two with Son, who runs for well-known owner Julie Wood.

Of the name, she said: "He's a son of Too Darn Hot and I wanted a play on words, but didn't want to call him Sun so it's Son and it's brilliant he's had his day in the sun today."

Rosallion is guided home by Sean Levey in division one of the juvenile maiden Credit: Warren Little

Ghiani glory

Marco Ghiani, who returned to action in March after serving a six-month cocaine ban, partnered his 20th winner since then when Prenup struck in the 7f fillies' handicap.

The Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained four-year-old is not a horse Ghiani will forget soon, as he explained: "When she won at Wolverhampton in March that was my first winner back and I'm thrilled to win on her again."

Favourite fever

Lmay landed the 1m4f fillies' maiden at odds of 4-9, making it five successful favourites on the eight-race card.

Read these next:

'He's not too shabby and can do both codes well' - O'Brien eyes big Flat meetings for Dancila

'She's a filly with a hell of a lot of ability' - Beautiful Diamond 5-1 for Queen Mary after debut win

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Place a £5+ bet on the Racing Post app between June 5 and August 27 to be in with a chance to win the trip of a lifetime to the 2023 Breeders' Cup. Your bet must be placed on the Racing Post app and can be with any bookmaker. Max entry per user is once per week, and 12 in total. Find out more about the competition prize here.