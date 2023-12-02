Brilliant Firefox cut to 10-1 for Supreme Novices' Hurdle after winning Fairyhouse battle with Ballyburn

Firefox was cut to 10-1 from 25 for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle after an impressive display under Jack Kennedy in a hot-looking 2m maiden hurdle.

The imposing son of Walk In The Park was sent off an even money second favourite, with the unbeaten Ballyburn a 10-11 market leader for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend, and it turned into a match between the two turning into the straight.

Firefox picked up well from the front though having made the running, and settled the issue with good jumps at the last two flights as he scored by two and a half lengths. The remainder were left more than a dozen lengths in their wake.

It is probably no exaggeration to say that these two horses would have been first and second favourites for Sunday's Royal Bond Novice Hurdle had they been running, and it is far from unrealistic to think they would have finished first and second.

Winning trainer Gordon Elliott said: "He's a good horse. We thought he needed two and a half miles which is why we made the running. He could still go that trip, but Jack said he has so much boot and is so laidback and relaxed that everything comes very easily to him. He looked good didn't he?

"I love the way he jumped. Jack said the best was over the last two when he just put his head down and galloped. I loved his attitude."

Corbetts Cross off the mark

The opening beginners chase was hardly a race lacking depth either, and leading staying novice hurdler from last season Corbetts Cross proved good enough in the hands of Mark Walsh for trainer Emmet Mullins and owner JP McManus.

The son of Gamut showed the benefit of a slightly underwhelming debut effort at Naas a few weeks previously, as he stayed on well from the final fence to beat front-running Three Card Brag by three quarters of a length. Both the first and second look as though they will be even more effective over further.

The winner was cut to 8-1 (from 16) for the Turners Novices Chase, and perhaps more interestingly to 10-1 from 20 for the Brown Advisory.

Mullins said: "He had a run under his belt which was a big advantage there. It was tough going and that was probably the difference, I might not be quite as confident if we meet the same horses again with runs under their belt. We can go on to better races now."

