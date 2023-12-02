Nicky Henderson on the mark with another smart novice in Jingko Blue but race marred by death of stablemate
Another day, another smart novice hurdle winner for Nicky Henderson as Jingko Blue showed a tenacious attitude to edge out Masaccio over 2m4½f but the trainer's thoughts were with stablemate Jeu Des Champs, who suffered a fatal heart attack in the same race.
Henderson was left with the sombre task of calling the owners of Jeu Des Champs from the winner's enclosure and was clearly shaken after witnessing the point-to-point runner-up collapse between the first two hurdles on his debut under rules.
"I've just spoken to the vet who said he was gone before he even got to him," said Henderson. "It's very sad but it happened quickly."
Henderson was on the mark with the highly touted Jeriko Du Reponet at Newbury on Friday and while Jingko Blue was perhaps not as visually impressive, he showed a fabulous attitude to regain the lead on the post having been passed by Masaccio after the last.
"I think he did well to get back up," said Henderson. "It deserved to be a dead-heat and I think the first two are both smart horses.
"It's a juggling game at the moment with the novices because they are a good bunch and spreading them out is important. I think he is good but he's only young and let's go one step at a time. He's growing up all the time."
Future Grade 1 winners Bravemansgame, Stay Away Fay, Stage Star and Santini are former winners of this novice event. Jingko Blue was introduced at 33-1 for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival by William Hill and 40-1 for the Ballymore.
