Billy Loughnane lands Apprentices' Derby on fine afternoon for George Boughey

Billy Loughnane showed just why he is being tipped for the top with an accomplished effort on Forceful Speed , who completed a hat-trick with success in the Apprentices’ Derby handicap.

The 2-1 favourite moved smoothly to the front at the three-furlong pole, but looked under threat as Dundory came through to challenge.

Loughnane, however, was undeterred and had kept plenty up his sleeve, allowing his mount to stride on again for a comfortable length victory.

Trainer George Boughey said: “I’m delighted with that. This horse is just getting better and better and he’s shown that one and a half miles is no problem now. I do not have anything else in mind for him, but I am hopeful he can stay ahead of the handicapper for a little while yet.”

Boughey completed a double when the well-backed Naxos (15-8) made all to land the 1m2f handicap under Kevin Stott. The gelding ploughed a lone furrow up the stands’ side rail in the final two furlongs and had plenty to spare over Soto Sizzler at the line.

“Kevin took him to the stands’ rail because the horse was hanging,” said Boughey. “We ran this horse in the Britannia and that was too much for him at the time, but he’s really starting to come good now.”

Golden promise

Golden West underlined his promise and made it two wins out of two with an emphatic defeat of three rivals in the mile conditions race for trainer Karl Burke and owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum. The Masar colt has an entry in the Group 1 Futurity Trophy at Doncaster on October 28.

Read these next:

Favourite Ace Impact extends unbeaten streak with brilliant Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe performance

'Our hands were tied' - Ffos Las clerk defends late decision to call fixture off after persistent rain

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.