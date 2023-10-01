Ffos Las meeting called off late due to track safety concerns following persistent rain

Sunday's Flat meeting at Ffos Las has been abandoned late after safety concerns were raised about the racing surface following persistent rain.

Officials called an inspection around 1.30pm as conditions worsened and after a delegation of jockeys, trainer, officials and stewards checked the track it was decided to call off racing at around 2.30pm, ten minutes after the scheduled first race time.

Ffos Las reported 9.6mm of rain up to 1pm when the going was changed to heavy and described as raceable. However, the presence of standing water at the track during the inspection meant the meeting could not take place.

The track had said all ticket holders will receive an email regarding how to obtain a refund.

This story is being updated and more news will follow shortly. You can also follow the Racing Post on Twitter (@RacingPost) to get the latest alerts

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.