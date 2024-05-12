Aidan O’Brien’s Los Angeles halved in price to 10-1 for Derby after hard-fought Leopardstown success
Aidan O'Brien strengthened his hand for Epsom when Los Angeles won the Cashel Palace Hotel Derby Trial Stakes at Leopardstown on Sunday.
The nine-time Derby-winning trainer already had champion two-year-old City Of Troy and last week's Dee Stakes winner Capulet among his possible team for June 1.
And unbeaten stablemate Los Angeles joined them with a gutsy Group 3 reappearance success in this 1m2f contest under Wayne Lordan.
The 4-5 favourite took a while to get on top after challenging stablemate Euphoric (6-1) early in the straight but he asserted inside the final furlong and passed the post a length clear of the long-time leader. Coral reacted by cutting the winner's odds for Epsom to 10-1 (from 20).
Lordan was delighted with the winner and told Racing TV: "It was a nice easy gallop we went and when I got stuck into him he found plenty. I thought in the last half-furlong he was just doing what he had to do. I think when he goes up in trip and after that run he'll step forward a fair bit.
"As we know, all Aidan's take a run first time. When you're aiming for the Derby, these are the races that bring them forward and I think that's what's going to happen."
He had won both his starts last season, landing a Tipperary maiden in impressive style before staying on powerfully to take the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud.
It was a record-extending 16th victory in the Derby Trial for O'Brien, although none of his winners has followed up in the Derby itself since High Chaparral in 2002.
Rouhiya and Maxime Guyon leave it late to agonisingly deny Brian Meehan a 45-1 winner in French 1,000 Guineas
Published on 12 May 2024
Last updated 16:24, 12 May 2024
