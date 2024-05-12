Aidan O’Brien’s Los Angeles halved in price to 10-1 for Derby after hard-fought Leopardstown success

Aidan O'Brien strengthened his hand for Epsom when Los Angeles won the Cashel Palace Hotel Derby Trial Stakes at Leopardstown on Sunday.

The nine-time Derby-winning trainer already had champion two-year-old City Of Troy and last week's Dee Stakes winner Capulet among his possible team for June 1.

And unbeaten stablemate Los Angeles joined them with a gutsy Group 3 reappearance success in this 1m2f contest under Wayne Lordan.

The 4-5 favourite took a while to get on top after challenging stablemate Euphoric (6-1) early in the straight but he asserted inside the final furlong and passed the post a length clear of the long-time leader. Coral reacted by cutting the winner's odds for Epsom to 10-1 (from 20).

Lordan was delighted with the winner and told Racing TV: "It was a nice easy gallop we went and when I got stuck into him he found plenty. I thought in the last half-furlong he was just doing what he had to do. I think when he goes up in trip and after that run he'll step forward a fair bit.

"As we know, all Aidan's take a run first time. When you're aiming for the Derby, these are the races that bring them forward and I think that's what's going to happen."

He had won both his starts last season, landing a Tipperary maiden in impressive style before staying on powerfully to take the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud.

It was a record-extending 16th victory in the Derby Trial for O'Brien, although none of his winners has followed up in the Derby itself since High Chaparral in 2002.

