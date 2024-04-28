'She takes her racing well so we can be aggressive' - Joseph O'Brien has big plans for American Sonja after Longchamp win

While Joseph O'Brien had to settle for minor money in a blanket finish to the day's Group 1 feature with Al Riffa, he and jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle still departed Longchamp with a Group-race success after American Sonja ran out a ready winner of the Prix Allez France.

A winner here last June over a mile at Listed level, American Sonja put a length and three-quarters between herself and her nearest rivals, with Pensee Du Jour just getting the better of Sea The Lady for second

O'Brien said: "Dylan gave her a lovely ride. She’s matured since last season, she already had form at this course and appeared to enjoy the extra distance.

"We’ll discuss with the owner, but maybe it will be the Pretty Polly at the Curragh, while there’s a nice race for fillies at Saint-Cloud. She’ll also probably race in America at some stage. She takes her racing well so we can be aggressive with her programming."

French switch does the trick for Sea Of Thieves

Brightwalton Bloodstock's blue silks have been carried to stakes success in Britain by the likes of Makarova and Maid Up, but a change of scenery to the tranquility of Chantilly seemed to do the trick for Sea Of Thieves , who came fast and late under Cristian Demuro to land the Listed Prix Maurice Zilber on her first run for Mario Baratti.

Owner-breeder Jeffrey Hobby said: "Mario did well for some friends of mine and I just felt that Cracksmans seem to do better in France. I don’t know whether it’s the way the races are run, but most of his best horses seem to be here. I thought it might suit her."

Sea Of Thieves lost confidence after colliding with a rival in the Valiant Stakes last season, when trained by Ed Walker.

Hobby added: "She got banged into very badly at Ascot last year and after that she was just really rattled and struggled mentally. I thought, let’s send her somewhere new and maybe that would get her over that panic-attack phase.

"She seems much more settled and the plan to get black type has worked. Ed is an excellent trainer and I was sending him some two-year-olds so I thought, let’s try France with this one."

Sevenna's Knight takes another step on the road to Melbourne Cup

Sevenna's Knight appeared to be thriving in the mornings during the week running up to his bid for the Dubai Gold Cup, and the benefit of his week in the sun, not to mention his close-up sixth behind Tower Of London, was there for all to see as he dominated the conclusion of the Group 3 Prix de Barbeville to score by a yawning eight lengths.

Sevenna's Knight returns after his impressive Prix de Barbeville victory Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Bought from Gestut Ammerland by Australian syndicate OTI Management last year, the son of Camelot continues to progress under the guidance of Andre Fabre, while his owners have made no secret of their desire to have a crack at the Melbourne Cup at the end of the year.

