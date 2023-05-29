'He made me earn my riding fee' - Boughey handicap debutant wins after backed into 11-8 favourite from 12

Handicap debutant Gallimimus was backed as if defeat was out the question for the finale at Leicester and the market support proved right – but not without a scare.

The George Boughey-trained three-year-old opened up a 12-1 shot with bet365 on Sunday afternoon, and started off a 7-1 chance with other firms, before going on to justify 11-8 favouritism in the 1m2f event.

Gallimimus, owned by former jump jockey Noel Fehily, was beaten a combined 53 and a half lengths in three quick novice runs in the space of a month in the winter, finishing in front of three of his 30 rivals and earning an official rating of 41.

He was gelded in March, and stepped up in trip from 1m to 1m2f, the market move suggested better was expected.

Despite racing prominently and being poised to pounce at the top of the straight, Hayley Turner’s mount looked to be going nowhere when coming under pressure more than three furlongs out.

Gallimimus responded to his rider’s urgings, however, and just wore down long-time leader Crazy Spin for a neck success.

Turner said: “He made me earn my riding fee there. He's such a baby still and I can see how he's probably got himself well handicapped because he's a slow learner.

“He'll improve from that again and appreciated the extra distance. He’ll stay further too. George wasn't overconfident but he was pretty hopeful of a good run.”

Gallimimus, a 31,000gns buy at Tattersalls Book 3 in 2021 and a half-brother to four winners including three-time bumper scorer Get In The Queue, is declared to run again at Leicester on Tuesday, with champion jockey William Buick booked to ride in the 1m2f handicap (). He has entries at Chepstow on Friday, Lingfield on Saturday and Nottingham on Sunday.

Owner delight

Owner David Oseman has been involved in the sport for almost seven decades and described the buzz of a winner as "better than ever" after Youarenotforgiven landed the mile handicap.

It was the second King Power family raceday at the East Midlands track and Oseman, a Derby County fan, and his wife Jo were presented the winning prize by former Leicester City captain Wes Morgan and club mascot Filbert Fox.

David Oseman (second left): enjoyed a winner with Youarenotforgiven

The Tony Carroll-trained Youarenotforgiven stayed on best for a two-length success under Mollie Phillips, who was a late replacement for Clifford Lee as he was stuck in traffic.

Oseman, who enjoyed his first winner at Birmingham in the 1960s, said: “We gave him a good cheer there – it was very exciting to watch. We’re so lucky to have such a nice horse and Tony is such a good guy.

“A winner gives me more of a buzz now than it ever has. We’ve been involved in racing a long time and it’s been great. It’s nice to win things with my wife; it’s lovely to be here and enjoy it together.”

Perfect result

King Power Racing had to settle for second with Roach Power in the Filbert Fox Handicap but enjoyed the perfect result when The Big Board beat the similarly-owned Fox Master in the feature 6f handicap.

Alec Voikhansky’s mount, trained by Richard Hannon, defied 20-1 odds on her first start since November to score by half a length, a day on from the King Power-owned Leicester City being relegated from the Premier League.

Alastair Donald, racing manager for the operation, said: “It’s very important to have a winner at Leicester, and on this day, particularly after what happened yesterday.

“It’s a bit of a mood lifter and the day has been really well supported; we’ve had jockeys on the equicisers in the King Power silks and it’s been popular. It’s been a plan to try and win this race for a while, so we were really happy with that.”

Back with a winner

David Probert returned with a winner a week on from being kicked near his thigh in the paddock at Windsor.

The rider was successful aboard D Day Arvalenreeva in the 1m4f fillies' handicap for Kevin Philippart de Foy, who earlier struck with the William Buick-ridden Sonemos in the mile fillies' handicap.

Probert said: "It's been a long week but it's great to be back with a winner. I have to thank the team at Oaksey House and the medical staff at Windsor, without them I wouldn't be back this quickly."

Blazer delivers

Owner Bettine Evans was overjoyed to witness Blazer Two make all in the 1m4f apprentice handicap.

The Michael Scudamore-trained five-year-old gained a first success over course and distance in July last year and struck this time by a neck under Callum Hutchinson.

Evans said: “It was an absolutely fantastic race to watch and Blazer Two certainly likes it here. Racing is a great sport to be involved in, and it’s even better when you win.”

