14:55 Cartmel

Charlotte Jones suspended for 15 days after riding a finish a circuit too soon

Charlotte Jones (left): rides Rapid Flight
Charlotte Jones: banned after riding a finish a circuit too early Credit: David Carr
Charlotte Jones was suspended for 12 days for riding a finish a circuit too early at Cartmel on Monday.

Jones, riding the 16-1 James Moffatt-trained Moonlight Spirit in the 3m1½f handicap hurdle, also received a further three days for careless riding.

A 3lb conditional based with Moffatt, Jones started to get serious with her mount on the second circuit, going three lengths clear around the top bend. She shot to her left, towards the finish, before cutting back to the right to rejoin the field when realising her mistake, almost clipping heels with The Bobby Dazzler as she manoeuvred back into the race.

Moonlight Spirit failed to complete the final circuit after being pulled up by Jones.

In-running comment

 In touch with leaders on outer, headway and prominent after 3rd, disputed lead 6th, pushed along to lead 7th, jockey rode finish circuit too soon after 8th, soon lost ground quickly, pulled up before 3 out 

The BHA stewards' report said:  "An inquiry was held to consider interference passing the entrance to the home straight involving Moonlight Spirit, which was later pulled up, ridden by Charlotte Jones, and My Bobby Dazzler, placed third, ridden by Alex Edwards.

"Charlotte Jones had appeared to ride a finish a circuit too soon. After being interviewed and shown recordings of the incident, the rider was suspended for 12 days.

"Jones was suspended for three days for careless riding as she failed to take sufficient steps to avoid causing interference to My Bobby Dazzler, when giving the gelding a significant bump as she rejoined the field after appearing to ride a finish a circuit too soon."

David GriffithsReporter
Published on 29 May 2023Last updated 16:55, 29 May 2023
icon
