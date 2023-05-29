Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:25 Longchamp

Owen Burrows continues glorious spell as Anmaat battles to Group 1 at Longchamp

Anmaat (William Buick) wins the 1m 2f handicapDoncaster 8.9.21 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Anmaat: Group 1 winner at Longchamp on MondayCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play6 ran
15:25 Longchamp1m 1f Flat, Group 1
Distance: 1m 1fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Anmaat
    fav13/10
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Light Infantry
    9/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Facteur Cheval
    13/2

Anmaat made a successful first step into Group 1 company after he battled to victory in the Prix d'Ispahan at Longchamp. 

The Owen Burrows-trained favourite powered past his five rivals under Jim Crowley to narrowly snatch victory in a tight finish from fellow British runner Light Infantry, who held on for second in a photo-finish with Facteur Cheval. 

The Shadwell-owned winner, who is yet to finish outside the top three in 12 starts, continued his fine record at Longchamp having landed the Group 2 Prix Dollar at the course in October. 

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

Sign up here. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £5 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply. 18+. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Catherine MacraeReporter
Published on 29 May 2023Last updated 15:46, 29 May 2023
icon
15:25 LongchampPlay
Prix d'Ispahan (Group 1) (4yo+) (Grande Course) (Turf)6 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Anmaat
    fav13/10
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Light Infantry
    9/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Facteur Cheval
    13/2
more inReports
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inReports