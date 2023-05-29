Owen Burrows continues glorious spell as Anmaat battles to Group 1 at Longchamp

Anmaat made a successful first step into Group 1 company after he battled to victory in the Prix d'Ispahan at Longchamp.

The Owen Burrows-trained favourite powered past his five rivals under Jim Crowley to narrowly snatch victory in a tight finish from fellow British runner Light Infantry, who held on for second in a photo-finish with Facteur Cheval.

The Shadwell-owned winner, who is yet to finish outside the top three in 12 starts, continued his fine record at Longchamp having landed the Group 2 Prix Dollar at the course in October.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £5 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply. 18+. . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

