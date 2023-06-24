Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Royal Ascot
premium

Gutted Tom Marquand 'feeling a bit sick' after being pipped on the line in Jubilee

Sacred (near) is caught in the final strides by Khaadem at Royal Ascot
Sacred (near) is caught in the final strides by Khaadem at Royal AscotCredit: Tom Dulat

Tom Marquand said he was left feeling "a bit sick" at finishing second in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes as his mount Sacred was caught late on by 80-1 outsider Khaadem. 

While delighted with the performance the five-year-old put in to improve on her fifth in the same race last year, Marquand cut a highly-frustrated figure in the aftermath of the race as his mind clearly lingered on what might have been.

"She’s run a superb race," he said. "But you just can't help feeling a bit sick about the result.”

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor
Published on 24 June 2023Last updated 17:58, 24 June 2023
icon
more inRoyal Ascot
more inRoyal Ascot