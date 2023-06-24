Gutted Tom Marquand 'feeling a bit sick' after being pipped on the line in Jubilee

Tom Marquand said he was left feeling "a bit sick" at finishing second in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes as his mount Sacred was caught late on by 80-1 outsider Khaadem.

While delighted with the performance the five-year-old put in to improve on her fifth in the same race last year, Marquand cut a highly-frustrated figure in the aftermath of the race as his mind clearly lingered on what might have been.

"She’s run a superb race," he said. "But you just can't help feeling a bit sick about the result.”