'Racing's a tough game at the moment. I'm a small trainer and we need prize-money'

The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

Racing's a tough game at the moment. The sport is financed by owners and punters – the owners can't win any prize-money and have to do affordability checks to have a bet, which also stops the punters getting on. I'm a small trainer and we need prize-money – the sport is in crisis

Alan Jones opens up after registering first winner since last November at Southwell

'I can't afford to turn horses away' - Hillsin's new trainer Alan Jones records first winner in 12 months

This race is a real home fixture for us in Lambourn, so to win it is a dream come true. As a boy growing up, you'd come here, think about it and here we are now

Jamie Snowden reflects on landing Newbury's biggest prize with Datsalrightgino

'A dream come true' for Jamie Snowden as Datsalrightgino storms clear in Coral Gold Cup under Gavin Sheehan

The government has been left in no doubt about the strength of opposition to these intrusive and potentially discriminatory checks with a knock-on effect to racing's financial ecosystem and the 88,000 jobs which depend upon it

Jockey Club chief executive Nevin Truesdale says the government has to take note after the petition calling for affordability checks to be stopped passed 100,000 signatures

'The government has been left in no doubt' - racing leaders call for opposition to affordability checks to be heeded

There was one ligament that I didn't damage, and everything else inside my knee was pretty much ruptured, three of the four ligaments. Now I've got 14 pins, plates and screws, and on top of that, a lot of the cartilage between the femur and the tibia had to be removed, so there are going to be a lot of problems in later life

Jockey Aidan Coleman opens up on the awful knee injury he suffered at Worcester in June

Aidan Coleman anticipating 'a lot of problems in later life' following horror injury

It's a very special moment for us. We were beginning to wonder if he had the same sparkle as he'd been beaten so many times, albeit narrowly, last season. To come here and battle that out with dear old Paisley Park, who is a brilliant horse, was fitting. Whichever horse had won, it would have been a great story

Trainer Jeremy Scott praises Dashel Drasher after his enthralling Long Distance Hurdle win

'Special moment' for Jeremy Scott as Dashel Drasher holds off Paisley Park in epic finish to Long Distance Hurdle

Riding against the pros you worry that everyone's looking at you like an idiot and thinking it's a bloody amateur riding against pros and that's why the horse has done that. Hopefully Saturday showed that I'm well able to compete

Jockey Ben Case was relieved after Midnightreflection scored at Ascot and put behind his disappointment of being unseated at Chepstow

'You worry that everyone's looking at you like an idiot' - Ascot redemption for amateur jockey Charlie Case

It's very tough. We're all extremely sad and gutted because we've done everything we can and unfortunately we can't beat the weather. There's no point in getting everybody here because there's horses coming up from the south and you want to save them as much travelling as possible

Newcastle clerk Eloise Quayle on having to cancel the track's Fighting Fifth Hurdle card on Saturday

'I think we're through the worst of it' - Newbury's Coral Gold Cup card given go-ahead on Saturday

The yard rang me and I couldn't say yes much quicker. It was quite a bizarre call to get but I was more than happy to take Constitution Hill and Shishkin for the night

Doncaster clerk Paul Barker was delighted to accommodate two of Nicky Henderson's stars after the cancellation of Newcastle

Constitution Hill and Shishkin have night on the town at Doncaster after Nicky Henderson calls for help with stranded stars

I think there are still a few miles on the clock yet, but all I do is turn up on the day and do five minutes work, so it’s a lot of people behind the scenes that have made this happen

Danny Mullins hopes there's more to come after hitting 500 winners in Ireland

'There are a few miles on the clock yet' - Danny Mullins passes 500-winner landmark in Ireland

Kempton was my local course and I've owned a horse, while my best friend is Simon Burrough, who was second in the 1994 Grand National on Just So. He's been pestering me about proposing for a while so he'll be happy now!

Love is in the air as racegoer Matthew Gomm popped the question to his partner Sophie Maucourant

'I didn't have a clue' - Coquelicot camp not the only ones in love as wedding proposal is accepted

