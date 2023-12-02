'It means the world' - Datsalrightgino storms clear to claim Coral Gold Cup for Jamie Snowden and Gavin Sheehan

Datsalrightgino provided trainer Jamie Snowden with another major handicap success after he stormed clear to land the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.

The Lambourn based-trainer, who landed the Paddy Power Gold Cup with Ga Law last year, celebrated his first success in Newbury's feature £250,000 handicap after the seven-year-old made a bold run from the rear of the field to score under Gavin Sheehan.

The 16-1 winner jumped into contention at the third last alongside runner-up Mahler Mission and the pair remained neck and neck over the final fence, however Datsalrightgino showed a touch of class to pull clear by three and three-quarter lengths, with Monbeg Genius back in third.

"From start to finish I was always behind the bridle but I did not miss a beat," Sheehan said. "It's just unbelievable and great credit to Jamie and the team, this is massive.

"He's getting better and better horses and everything, touch wood, is on the up. The owners are just brilliant and the nicest people who can get. I don't know what to say, I thought I might start crying if I won this race but I'm absolutely buzzing."

Datsalrightgino jumps the last ahead of Mahler Mission in the Coral Gold Cup Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The win was a welcome surprise for Sheehan, who was due to ride Ga Law at Newcastle but was forced to change plans last minute after the northern meeting was cancelled.

He said: "It means the world, these big races are what it's all about. I remember five, six years ago I had five winners at this meeting and I was leading jockey and I don't think I've had a ride in the race since. It's just wonderful."

A Grade 2 winner last season, Datsalrightgino started his campaign with an eighth-placed finish in the Old Roan at Aintree in October but thrived in his first try beyond two and a half miles, a step up in trip Snowden credited to the winning jockey.

He said: "These big handicaps are very hard to win and credit to the whole team, but this horse is not short of speed and we've been campaigning him mainly over two miles last season. Gavin said he couldn't wait to go up to three miles and he was right.

"It's one of the biggest chases of the season and you can't have high expectations but we knew he was in good order and there was exposure in his mark over this trip. Gav gave it a lovely cool ride and was conscious not to get to the front too soon, and when he did he gave him a kick and away he went."

Ga Law, who was declared for this race as a backup if Newcastle was called off, finished sixth under Jonathan Burke while favourite Complete Unknown faded into tenth.

