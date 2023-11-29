'The government has been left in no doubt' - racing leaders call for opposition to affordability checks to be heeded

Leaders from across British racing have called on the government to take heed of the strength of opposition to affordability checks from the sport and its supporters and ensure the issue is subjected to scrutiny in a parliamentary debate.

The call comes after the petition calling for their implementation to be stopped passed 100,000 signatures on Tuesday evening, the trigger for it to be considered for debate.

The petition, which was launched on behalf of racing and its customers and registered in the name of Jockey Club chief executive Nevin Truesdale, called on the government to abandon its implementation of the checks, describing them as "inappropriate and discriminatory".

Truesdale said: "The racing industry and its many supporters have demonstrated the level of concern about the proposed affordability checks by helping this petition reach 100,000 signatures.

"The government has been left in no doubt about the strength of opposition to these intrusive and potentially discriminatory checks with a knock-on effect to racing’s financial ecosystem and the 88,000 jobs which depend upon it.

"It is therefore crucial that we now secure a debate in parliament so that the vitally important issue of problem gambling and how best to address it in the digital age can be discussed properly."

Truesdale said the sport wanted those at risk of gambling harm to be the subject of targeted measures "which actually address the core issue".

He added: "As such I would urge parliament to take steps to ensure such a debate takes place as swiftly as possible.

"British racing has consistently demonstrated that it is stronger and more effective when it works together and the way we have collaborated on this issue, which threatens the future of the industry in so many ways, is another fantastic example of that."

The petition has taken just four weeks to reach the 100,000 signatures needed.

BHA chief executive Julie Harrington said: "It's been fantastic to see the whole racing industry get behind the petition. The fact that we hit more than 100,000 signatures in a few weeks is a clear demonstration of the depth of opposition felt by punters across Britain to the proposed financial risk/affordability checks.

"These checks will have an impact on so many people who bet safely on horseracing, so it is vital that the issue is debated and properly scrutinised by MPs. It is also important that the government recognises the voices of more than 100,000 racing fans and bettors and looks again at the potential impacts of its proposed policy."

Thoroughbred Group chair Julian Richmond-Watson also said the response to the petition had demonstrated the depth of feeling about the controversial proposals, which have been the subject of a Gambling Commission consultation.

He added: "We would like parliament to debate it and we really do think it is time the Gambling Commission was reined back in line with what the ministers tell us they are going to be doing, rather than where they seem to be."

Gambling Commission chief executive Andrew Rhodes has said he hoped they would be ready to report back on the consultation "early next year" but it is hoped a debate can take place in January.

Racecourse Media Group chief executive Martin Stevenson said: "It's fantastic to see the industry come together on this campaign – and reach the 100,000 threshold within a month.

"It shows the deep strength of feeling against financial risk checks, as proposed in their current form, and ensures the subject remains very much on the agenda with the government and Gambling Commission.

"We thank everyone who has taken the time to sign and circulate. We now ask the Petitions Committee to table this debate in Westminster Hall as a matter of urgency – hopefully in January – given the significance of the petition and the widespread concerns the racing industry holds over the proposed financial risk checks."

What happens next

Once an e-petition reaches 100,000 signatures, the Petitions Committee, a body made up of 11 backbench MPs from government and opposition parties, considers it for a debate in parliament, which it has already been asked to do.

The committee has the power to schedule a debate in Westminster Hall and will take into account a number of factors, but with the presumption that a petition with 100,000 signatures or more will be debated.

In the current parliament 182 petitions have been debated, while only 19 petitions that reached the 100,000-mark were not.

The Petitions Committee usually meets around the middle of each month, which means a debate on affordability checks is likely to take place early in the new year if accepted.

