'Horse of a lifetime' Dashel Drasher just holds off charging Paisley Park in thrilling Long Distance Hurdle

Dashel Drasher held off a mighty challenge from Paisley Park to land the Long Distance Hurdle for trainer Jeremy Scott.

Ridden by Rex Dingle, Dashel Drasher had control of the contest after the final hurdle but was all-out in a thrilling conclusion to deny the 11-year-old Paisley Park, who was making his customary late charge under Tom Bellamy, by a head.

Dingle told ITV Racing: "He's a fantastic horse. He turns up every week and credit to the Scotts. I'm so lucky to have a horse like this to ride.

"I'm so glad I've nicked a big race on him because it's so hard to win at the top level. He knocked on the door all of last year, so he deserves to win a big pot and I'm really pleased for him.

"I took a lead on him. He always does the donkey work, but he always travels strong, probably too strong, but I was mindful not to go too early. They were coming at me at the finish, but I'm so pleased he's held on.

Dashel Drasher: produced a mighty effort in the Newbury Grade 2 Credit: Mark Cranham

"He kind of goes up and down on the spot when you do go for him. What can I say? He's a pleasure to ride, he's a pleasure for the Scotts to train and he's the horse of a lifetime for everyone involved."

Since winning the race in 2019, Paisley Park has now finished twice on three occasions and third on another. His trainer Emma Lavelle said: "It was deja-vu. I thought if I upped the level of shouting it might help him get his head further forward."

The 20-1 shot Flight Deck ran a huge race for trainer Deborah Cole to finish third, while favourite Marie's Rock disappointed in fourth for Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville.

Mahons Glory, who made the early running for Patrick Neville and was 25 lengths clear in the early stages, faded to fifth and was the last to finish after the Paul Nicholls-trained Hugos New Horse was pulled up.

