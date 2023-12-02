Was there a Grand National winner lurking in the Coral Gold Cup? Our experts all agree on one horse

We saw some top staying chasers in the Coral Gold Cup won by Datsalrightgino at Newbury on Saturday, but did our team see any potential Grand National contenders in the mix?

'This year's second-season novices are a really decent bunch'

Monbeg Genius is the obvious one. That was a terrific run from him, and his first proper outing too given his reappearance went so badly. Of the first three home, you would think he’s the one who’s going to be targeted at Aintree. However, what was most noteworthy from the Coral Gold Cup is that this year’s second-season novices are a really decent bunch.

They had the first two home in the Paddy Power, finishing well clear of the rest, and they had the first three home here where they were again much the best. Two second-season novices dominate the Champion Chase market and I’m beginning to think we should be concentrating on them for the Ryanair and Gold Cup too.

James Hill, tipster

'He strikes me as the type to pick up a big handicap at some stage'

Maybe Monbeg Genius. After his tale of woe at Ascot, he took a big leap forward to take third and, although he was beaten over ten lengths, he still strikes me as the type to pick up a big handicap at some stage this season.

He's rated 147 at the moment and that mark carried 10st 6lb in last year's race. He remains lightly raced, only having seven starts over fences, and he has now finished third in an Ultima and a Coral Gold Cup.

That is invaluable experience to have gained and you would imagine Jonjo O'Neill will aim him at Aintree now.

David Jennings, deputy Ireland editor

Monbeg Genius (right): a best-priced 25-1 for the Grand National Credit: John Grossick

'The form of last season's Ultima has worked out beautifully'

It is an unoriginal answer but Monbeg Genius looks like the most likely contender at this stage. He struggled to match the pace of the first two home but plugged away well to finish third.

The seven-year-old was backed into favouritism for the Scottish National over four miles in April before being taken out due to the drying ground and his connections have since earmarked marathon trips for him this season.

We could learn more if he lines up in the Welsh National, while the form of his third behind Grand National winner Corach Rambler and Fastorslow in last season's Ultima Chase has worked out beautifully.

Jonathan Harding, reporter

'Stepping up in trip will be the key to him'

There could realistically be several solid Grand National contenders in there but the one who might be best suited by the National is Monbeg Genius, who was taken off his feet early but was clawing the ground back at the end.

Connections are adamant he would prefer softer ground but he's got form on all sorts of ground and I think the key to him is going to be stepping up in trip. Remember he was a warm favourite for the Scottish National last season before quick ground ruled him out and he looks tailor made for Aintree.

Lewis Porteous, reporter

