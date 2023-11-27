'I didn't have a clue' - Coquelicot camp not the only ones in love as wedding proposal is accepted

Romance was in the air after the Listed 3m½f mares' hurdle won by Coquelicot when racegoer Matthew Gomm proposed to his partner Sophie Maucourant.

Connections of the winner were loved up after her win and so was Gomm, who said: "Kempton was my local course and I've owned a horse, while my best friend is Simon Burrough, who was second in the 1994 Grand National on Just So. He's been pestering me about proposing for a while so he'll be happy now!

"I've dragged Sophie into racing and she enjoys it too. I wanted to sponsor a race for the proposal, but they were all taken and the Jockey Club have been very supportive trying to find an alternative way to do it."

Gomm, who lives near Camberley and works in trade compliance, was described as "sneaky" by Maucourant, a scientist, who said: "I didn't have a clue it was coming."

Matt Bisogno, who runs the Geegeez.co.uk PA syndicate that owns the Anthony Honeyball-trained Coquelicot, boasted a similar smile.

"She's an absolute legend," he said. "That's a career-best and we didn't really dream this high, so we're in dreamland. She's done that very well and probably wasn't the classiest mare in the race, but is definitely the gutsiest.

"We just tried to win one race when we got her and that's eight she's won now. She's been amazing."

Morrison magic

Secret Squirrel is guided to victory by David Bass Credit: Edward Whitaker

The 2m novice hurdle was won by Secret Squirrel , who has the Morrison family DNA stamped all over him.

He is trained by Hughie Morrison, who also handled his sire Stimulation and dam Trigger Point, while his wife Mary bred and owns the striking four-year-old.

"We're really excited about him, but you don't dare to be too excited, although you've got to have something to look forward to as well," said Mary Morrison, whose winner was ridden by David Bass.

"He seemed to do that quite easily and we've always thought he was very good – I've never seen David that excited, although it's not like we've known him that long."

Now unbeaten in three starts, Secret Squirrel might never have existed had fate not intervened.

Morrison added: "We ended up giving the mare away, but the people we gave her to suddenly decided they didn't want her. We brought her back and decided to breed from her as she was quite a good shape."

Marvellous result

Captain Marvellous clips the final hurdle but wins in style Credit: Edward Whitaker

Stephen Barrow has had a good time of things as an owner and has another decent prospect on his hands in Captain Marvellous , who bolted up in the 2m juvenile hurdle.

Barrow raced Clive Cox stars Reckless Abandon and the recently retired Tis Marvellous, so was never going to mind owning another 'Marvellous'.

"It was a coincidence," he said. "The other owners suggested it and I said it had worked brilliantly for us with Tis Marvellous, so we're delighted."

Of Tis Marvellous, who was retired this year after winning nine races including two Beverley Bullets, Barrow added: "Amy Dickens, who looked after him at Clive's has him now, which was always the plan and she's always putting pictures of him on Instagram."

