Shishkin could race in rearranged Fighting Fifth as Nicky Henderson mulls surprise route - but Constitution Hill not a certain runner

Nicky Henderson on Saturday opened the door for Seven Barrows superstars Shishkin and Constitution Hill to run in the rearranged Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Sandown next week.

The trainer stressed that prospect was not set in stone but he seemed to be leaning towards Shishkin contesting next Saturday's race, on what would be his first start over hurdles since winning the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2020.

Henderson had hoped to run his biggest two names at Newcastle on Saturday, but that meeting was abandoned.

The track's feature race, the Fighting Fifth Hurdle, has been saved and switched to Sandown next Saturday, so it is conceivable Constitution Hill runs there before he heads to Kempton on December 26 for the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle.

Shishkin was being targeted at Newcastle's Rehearsal Chase, but that will not be restaged, so Henderson – keen to get a run into him before the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase, which takes place on the same day as the Christmas Hurdle – is considering fielding him in the Fighting Fifth after he refused to race in the 1965 Chase at Ascot last weekend.

The Lambourn pair had travelled north in advance of Newcastle being called off and spent Friday night at Doncaster racecourse.

Asked if ace hurdler Constitution Hill, who is owned by Michael Buckley and has been flawless in seven starts, would head to Sandown, Henderson, speaking at Newbury on Saturday afternoon following the victory of Jingko Blue, said: "Michael is here today, but it's a matter of trying to find a moment to sit down and have a chat and see what we decide is the plan, but all options are open.

"Shishkin is in my mind for that too, it is a possibility. There are lots of pieces of jigsaw floating around and it's very good the Fighting Fifth comes back to Sandown, but I need to talk to Michael in the first place.

"Constitution Hill doesn't desperately need a run before the Christmas Hurdle. Is that more important than the Fighting Fifth? I don't know. The 17 days between those races is tight, but I wouldn't be worried about Shishkin funnily enough because, trying to win the King George first time out, is a very brave route.

"He needs a race. There is one at Chepstow next Saturday, but I hardly think three miles around Chepstow with 12st on his back is the cup of tea you need 17 days before a King George."

Shishkin has not run over hurdles since winning the Supreme over three and a half years ago and has since developed into a brilliant chaser, although he was wayward at Ascot recently when he would not start.

"The alternative would be putting Shishkin in the Fighting Fifth," Henderson added.

"He'd enjoy that. It's a good start of the race, coming back to home, which he'd like, but I'm not worried about the starting bit. I don't think that's an issue. It's possible he could come in it as well, and it's a way of getting a race into him. We're all believing he's a three-mile chaser, so he's hardly going to win a Grade 1 two-mile hurdle, is he? I think everyone will understand what we're trying to do. He'd run well, I'm sure, but it's a way into the King George.

"Quite a lot more horses could come into the Fighting Fifth on Monday, but you couldn't rule Constitution Hill out of it either. It's just tight between that and Kempton for him, but Shishkin is desperate for a run and I like the idea of going two miles and not going the full three. You could think about supplementing Shishkin for the Tingle Creek at Sandown on Saturday, but I think the Fighting Fifth is a kinder route to the King George and he'd enjoy it."

Constitution Hill, one of the sport's most exciting horses, is 1-2 to win the Unibet Champion Hurdle for the second year running at Cheltenham in March, while Shishkin, who last term bagged the Ascot Chase and Aintree's Bowl, is 6-1 for the King George.

