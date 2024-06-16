The best quotes from the racing world this week. . .

Iconic is a word that’s horribly overused, but in the case of the royal procession it’s an iconic part of our sporting history and heritage. It’s of huge importance to us and the public

Ascot's director of racing Nick Smith is gearing up for the King and Queen's exciting presence at Royal Ascot again

'It was amazing to be part of' - King and Queen aim for more magical moments at Ascot after strengthening racing ties

People often come up to me and mention that clip. It really did snowball out of all proportions. It was my immaculate timing that made it, I think. There was actually a satellite delay from when Tommo said what he said, which made it sound even better

Robert Cooper reflects on that infamous viral clip as he prepares to hang up his mic for Sky Sports Racing

'It's a man actually, Derek' - Robert Cooper reflects on infamous Tommo moment and the overwhelming reaction to retirement decision

How can the sport sell itself to the racegoing public when horses aren't even in the paddock? On a wider point, there's a bigger regulatory issue that some horses are in the paddock and some aren't. How's that working for anybody?

Ralph Beckett calls on horses to spend more time in the paddock before racing

'How can the sport sell itself when horses aren't there?' - Ralph Beckett calls on BHA to crack down on lack of paddock appearances

She's a big, tall, rangy filly and, in her appearance, I thought she'd be a filly for later on, but on her first workout she flew and I was like, 'Wow'. Every work since she's shown speed

Wesley Ward is relishing sending Ultima Grace among his team to Royal Ascot this year

'On her first workout she flew and I was like, 'Wow'' - Wesley Ward on his three Royal Ascot runners priced at 12-1

He was overwhelmed by the kind messages he received from so many. They gave him great comfort. For fans of this sport, particularly jump racing, he embodied their passion — an incredibly rare quality to convey

Racing TV's Lydia Hislop leads the many tributes paid to popular broadcaster Jonathan Neesom following his death aged 72

‘He was a continuous inspiration’ - tributes paid to broadcaster Jonathan Neesom after death aged 72

We’ve taken a massive fanbase out there, which will help, and I’m looking forward to watching it. I’m hoping it will be something decent to watch for a number of weeks and not just short term!

Robert Havlin is hoping Scotland can do themselves proud at Euro 2024, despite the Tartan Army's 5-1 hammering against Germany on Friday

'I’m hoping it will be something decent to watch for a number of weeks and not just short term!' - racing gets ready for Euro 2024

I just won a [maiden] race last week with my own horse that was a $120,000 purse, which is nearly what the [juvenile] races are over there. For what you can run for here, and based on what you can get over there, monetarily you stay home, but there's nothing like Royal Ascot

Wesley Ward also speaks about the difficulties of attracting his US owners to tackle Royal Ascot

Wesley Ward: 'It's very expensive going to Royal Ascot - a lot of my owners haven't wanted to sign back up'

