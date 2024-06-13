'It was amazing to be part of' - King and Queen aim for more magical moments at Ascot after strengthening racing ties

Desert Hero's poignant handicap victory rivalled Frankie Dettori's Gold Cup triumph in the Ascot headlines last year and he is set to be the ace in the pack for the King and Queen at next week's royal meeting.

Any concerns about the future of racing's relationship with the royal family following the death of dedicated supporter Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022 were quickly assuaged when the Sea The Stars colt provided King Charles and Queen Camilla with their first success at Royal Ascot.

The couple have since strengthened their ties with the sport, appearing at Doncaster and Epsom for Classics and becoming patrons of the Jockey Club last month. The Queen has further advanced her interests by becoming patron at York and the Thoroughbred Breeders' Association, on top of her associations with the National Stud and Ebony Horse Club.