- More
'It was amazing to be part of' - King and Queen aim for more magical moments at Ascot after strengthening racing ties
Desert Hero's poignant handicap victory rivalled Frankie Dettori's Gold Cup triumph in the Ascot headlines last year and he is set to be the ace in the pack for the King and Queen at next week's royal meeting.
Any concerns about the future of racing's relationship with the royal family following the death of dedicated supporter Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022 were quickly assuaged when the Sea The Stars colt provided King Charles and Queen Camilla with their first success at Royal Ascot.
The couple have since strengthened their ties with the sport, appearing at Doncaster and Epsom for Classics and becoming patrons of the Jockey Club last month. The Queen has further advanced her interests by becoming patron at York and the Thoroughbred Breeders' Association, on top of her associations with the National Stud and Ebony Horse Club.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inRoyal Ascot
Last updated
- 'He's on a good mark, he runs well fresh and I hope he's a Group horse'
- 'His form has worked out well' - Clive Cox readying a top team of sprinters for Royal Ascot
- 'He's improved from his last run and looks in great physical shape'
- Find out who remains in contention to run on day two of Royal Ascot as entries and confirmations are revealed
- Should you back or avoid these six favourites at Royal Ascot next week?
- 'He's on a good mark, he runs well fresh and I hope he's a Group horse'
- 'His form has worked out well' - Clive Cox readying a top team of sprinters for Royal Ascot
- 'He's improved from his last run and looks in great physical shape'
- Find out who remains in contention to run on day two of Royal Ascot as entries and confirmations are revealed
- Should you back or avoid these six favourites at Royal Ascot next week?