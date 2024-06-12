‘He was a continuous inspiration’ - tributes paid to broadcaster Jonathan Neesom after death aged 72

Jonathan Neesom, a “meticulous” racing broadcaster who “embodied fans’ passion for the sport”, has died at the age of 72 after a short illness.

He first appeared on the original Racing Channel and was a familiar face on Racing TV since it started 20 years ago.

Neesom also wrote analysis, close-ups and spotlights for the Racing Post for many years, having started in journalism by compiling point-to-point form for the Sporting Life.

Racing Post editor Tom Kerr said: "Jonathan will be sorely missed by many, many racing fans for his undoubted knowledge, clear passion and utterly dry humour.

"His passing is also a source of sorrow for us at the Racing Post, with whom he worked closely to convey his considerable insight in our analysis and commentary on the sport he loved."

Born in Plymouth and a lifelong Plymouth Argyle supporter, he managed betting shops and was a teacher in south London before setting up a point-to-point tipping service.

Racing TV colleague Lydia Hislop said: “He touched far more people than he realised and in his final weeks he was overwhelmed by the kind messages he received from so many. They gave him great comfort.

“For fans of this sport, particularly jump racing, he embodied their passion — an incredibly rare quality to convey. I’ve spent more than 20 happy years standing beside him, revelling in his pithy articulation of exactly what we should be talking about.

“His humour, his principles and every single one of his infuriatingly familiar foibles are what I shall miss most. I am so grateful for the time I spent with him and to have been to call him my good friend.”

Stewart Machin enjoyed working with Neesom on Racing TV and said: “You knew it was never going to be dull, even on the quietest of days.

"He was always meticulous in doing his preparation and you could ask him anything, there was never a question that would faze him. You also knew you had to be on your mettle as a presenter and to have done your homework as well.

"One of the joys was that you could go off at a tangent. If a horse got loose and you had time to fill with nothing happening, you could talk about almost any subject.”

Neesom had been off the screen due to his illness and Machin said: “I can't tell you how many people have been asking after him, from racegoers and Racing TV members through to trainers and jockeys — they all said they missed him and wondered where he was. That's a measure of how well liked and respected he was.

"When we were working, trainers would often come over to ask what he thought about times, the ground or whatever and that showed how seriously he was taken.

“I’ll miss him and cold winter RTV shifts won't be the same without him.”

Eddie Fremantle first worked with Neesom at the Sporting Life and said: “He was a continuous inspiration to me, from advice about trivial racing stuff to more important life matters.

“Like so many of us, his hobby became his job and he was a racing workaholic.”

Jim Ramsay, who worked with Neesom as an editor, said: "Attheraces version one and Racing UK were exceptionally fortunate to have benefited from the expertise, humour, charm and astuteness of Jonathan.

“He was obviously brilliant discussing National Hunt racing but initially, Jonathan did not want to take work away from any purely Flat colleagues to perform a role during the summer. However, I managed to persuade the great man to perform the studio task of discussing betting moves and host the whole programme.

“He was magnificent and his acerbic wit as well as his innate intellect livened up every day. I, like many, would be transfixed whenever he spoke and loved his perceptive analysis.”