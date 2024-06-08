Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:52 PunchestownHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:52 PunchestownHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'How can the sport sell itself when horses aren't there?' - Ralph Beckett calls on BHA to crack down on lack of paddock appearances

Racegoers love to see horses in the paddock, perhaps even before the jockeys are on board.
Campaigners say horses spend less time in paddocks and pre-parade rings than in the past.Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Ralph Beckett has backed calls for action to ensure horses spend more time in Britain's paddocks before going out to race. The Classic-winning trainer is critical of the BHA for failing to act in this area and for allowing standards to slip over time.

"How can the sport sell itself to the racegoing public when horses aren't even in the paddock?" Beckett asked. "On a wider point, there's a bigger regulatory issue that some horses are in the paddock and some aren't. How's that working for anybody?

"Last year, before a Listed race at Sandown, one trainer had two runners, neither of whom made it to the paddock. I watched them get legged up on the rhododendron walk. One of them won.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Chris CookRacing Writer of the Year

inBritain

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain