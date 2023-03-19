'Paul is so good under pressure - and I've been putting him under fair pressure this week' - best Cheltenham Festival quotes

The best quotes from the Cheltenham Festival. . .

Sprinter did amazing things for us and the emotion behind him for his comeback was unbelievable. This horse has got into those echelons after six races. It's an extraordinary thing to happen but he's an extraordinary horse.

Nicky Henderson hails Constitution Hill among the greats he has trained after his unbelievable Champion Hurdle success

It's been a tough time. You dream that these kinds of things happen but more often than not they don't. I think it's the result everyone wanted, but you dare not dream that it could happen.

An emotional Henry de Bromhead salutes Honeysuckle after she bowed out with a Mares' Hurdle victory

It's going to be different without her. What she has done for all of us – you dream of being involved with something like her, it's just amazing.

Rachael Blackmore reflects fondly on Honeysuckle's highly emotional Mares' Hurdle success

My heart is pounding and my stomach is all over the place. I can't believe we've had this winner. It's the best day of my life. I'm so excited – it's a dream come true.

Part-owner David Mann revels in the joy of The Real Whacker's brave Brown Advisory victory

I used to be the most critical of this race, I thought why do you bother? But when you’re struggling for a winner at Cheltenham you take the Cross Country, Martin Pipe or anything.

Michael O'Leary reveals how he is relieved to have won the Cross Country Chase again with Delta Work

This is brilliant. As youngsters we'd never think we'd get to this hallowed spot. It's a real dream and the horse is named well.

John Kiely, 85, after getting off the mark at the festival with A Dream To Share

John Kiely (far left) with connections of A Dream To Share after Champion Bumper success

I have about as much respect for Michael O'Leary's opinion as he has for my opinion. I didn't see any father of the year awards being thrown out yet.

Davy Russell hits back at Gigginstown owner O'Leary after he criticised the jockey's decision to return to race-riding

It's fantastic to be back here. It's a tough place to win and we haven't quite got the numbers of horses of the Irish battalions, and that's always going to make it hard, but there are some brilliant English trainers who do really well and always will.

A relieved Paul Nicholls reflected after Stage Star got him off the mark for the week at the festival

It took us two hours to get out last night. There are 60,000 people at Wembley but you don't wait two hours to get out.

Racegoer John Wilson has his say on the long queues to get out of Cheltenham during the festival

As brilliant a ride as I have ever seen in a horserace – talk about riding a horse with bottle. Oh my god. Talk about pressure – the privilege of pressure – and oh my god he’s coped with it better than anyone I’ve ever seen.

AP McCoy waxes lyrical about Paul Townend's winning Cheltenham Gold Cup ride aboard Galopin Des Champs

I'd asked Paul to settle him, that they will try to sap his stamina and I said, 'You've got the best horse, you've got the fastest horse, you just ride him like you're on the fastest horse from the second-last home'. And that's what he's done. Paul is so good under pressure. And I've been putting him under fair pressure this week.

Willie Mullins on Townend's winning Gold Cup ride on the awesome Galopin Des Champs

It was unbelievable. The worst part about it is my partner and my eight-month old son haven't come today as she couldn't get a babysitter for him and my dad's in hospital having a heart operation. It's really special but I wish they could have been here.

An emotional Bradley Gibbs had other things on his mind after the trainer-rider won the Hunters' Chase with Premier Magic

I had my lucky bit of shamrock on my coat and it’s done the trick!

Colm Murphy has a St Patrick's Day to remember thanks to the victory of Impervious in the Mares' Chase

