'I have about as much respect for Michael O'Leary's opinion as he has for my opinion' - Davy Russell hits back

Davy Russell:
Davy Russell: "I have about as much respect for Michael O'Leary's opinion as he has for my opinion"Credit: Patrick McCann

Davy Russell has hit back at Michael O'Leary after the Gigginstown owner criticised him for coming out of retirement and not "putting his family first" during his riding career.

O'Leary, who runs his horses under the Gigginstown House Stud banner, said Russell had "nothing to achieve by coming back", but Russell dismissed his comments and said he has the full backing of his wife Edelle.

"I have about as much respect for Michael O'Leary's opinion as he has for my opinion," said Russell in an interview on ITV Racing. "I didn't see any father of the year awards being thrown out yet and I'm happy enough with my responsibilities at home.

"I was off for 18 days, I had retired but it was just unfortunate for Jack [Kennedy]. Gordon [Elliott] was in a predicament and didn't want to launch the young lads into that position. We had a chat about it and I spoke to Edelle before I spoke to Gordon and she was fully behind it."

O’Leary later planted a kiss on Russell’s cheek before the top jockey took the mount on Gigginstown’s Fury Road in the Ryanair Chase, suggesting the rift may be a temporary one.

Michael O'Leary and Davy Russell kiss and make up at Cheltenham

Owen GouldingDigital journalist
Published on 16 March 2023Last updated 19:30, 16 March 2023
