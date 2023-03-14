'What a way to be able to walk back into the winner's enclosure' - Blackmore salutes her greatest ally

Their respective stars burst into our stratosphere like a spectacular supernova but Rachael Blackmore will now have to get used to life without her most luminous ally after Honeysuckle went out in a euphoric blaze of glory to the delight of a rapturous Cotswolds crowd.

When Blackmore was asked what life might be like without Honeysuckle, "different" was the word the 33-year-old settled upon.

Five years ago, when she first threw her leg over Kenny Alexander's mare at Fairyhouse in November 2018, she had never ridden a winner at Cheltenham. Look at the journey she, and they, have been on with Henry de Bromhead since.