Cheltenham Festivalyesterday
16:10 Cheltenham
premium

'What a way to be able to walk back into the winner's enclosure' - Blackmore salutes her greatest ally

Rachael Blackmore returns after riding Honeysuckle to win The Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle during day one of the Cheltenham Festival 2023 at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 14, 2023 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Alan Cro
Rachael Blackmore returns after riding Honeysuckle to win the Close Brothers Mares' HurdleCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Their respective stars burst into our stratosphere like a spectacular supernova but Rachael Blackmore will now have to get used to life without her most luminous ally after Honeysuckle went out in a euphoric blaze of glory to the delight of a rapturous Cotswolds crowd.

When Blackmore was asked what life might be like without Honeysuckle, "different" was the word the 33-year-old settled upon.

Five years ago, when she first threw her leg over Kenny Alexander's mare at Fairyhouse in November 2018, she had never ridden a winner at Cheltenham. Look at the journey she, and they, have been on with Henry de Bromhead since.

Richard ForristalIreland editor
Published on 14 March 2023Last updated 19:45, 14 March 2023
icon
