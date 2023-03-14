'What a way to be able to walk back into the winner's enclosure' - Blackmore salutes her greatest ally
Their respective stars burst into our stratosphere like a spectacular supernova but Rachael Blackmore will now have to get used to life without her most luminous ally after Honeysuckle went out in a euphoric blaze of glory to the delight of a rapturous Cotswolds crowd.
When Blackmore was asked what life might be like without Honeysuckle, "different" was the word the 33-year-old settled upon.
Five years ago, when she first threw her leg over Kenny Alexander's mare at Fairyhouse in November 2018, she had never ridden a winner at Cheltenham. Look at the journey she, and they, have been on with Henry de Bromhead since.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in