'It's the beginning of the end for the sport - there has to be some sort of compromise'

The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

They feel a little bit more like a Spanish Inquisition bearing down upon the industry than a group of thoughtful and empathetic regulators trying to potentially root out the bad apples

Betfair co-founder Andrew Black offers his opinion on the Gambling Commission in light of affordability checks

Betfair founder Andrew Black: 'Spanish Inquisition' Gambling Commission needs overhaul

I think it's the beginning of the end for the sport. There has to be some sort of a compromise or an awful lot of people will lose employment

Trainer Paul Nolan voices his concerns about the Irish Gambling Regulation Bill

'The beginning of the end' - more than 40 trainers raise concerns about impending Gambling Regulation Bill

He was different class, different gear, and matured very early for a big horse. He’s big, scopey, strong, clear-winded and very, very fast – a class sprinter

Aidan O'Brien pays tribute to last year's European champion juvenile Little Big Bear following his retirement

'He was different class' - last year's champion juvenile Little Big Bear retired due to injury

Saunas on the racecourse are great because you're dehydrated for a shorter amount of time. When you're dehydrated for that bit longer, it does take its toll on you. Having it at the races in a controlled environment is surely beneficial

Group 1-winning jockey Jason Hart offers his support in favour of a return for saunas at tracks in Britain

'I'd say 90 per cent of jockeys are dehydrated' - Jason Hart underlines rider dissatisfaction over saunas

Liberties are being attacked at every turn such as free speech, and the presumption of innocence has gone completely. This is another small scratch for that but an enormous one for racing

Sir Mark Prescott warns about the effects that affordability checks could have

Sir Mark Prescott on affordability proposals: 'It's very dangerous and they may well achieve everything they don't want'

The start was a bit of a mess to be honest. Boom The Groom wouldn't stand still so jumped left, jumped right – it was always going to be a recipe for disaster

Luke Morris speaks about a farcical start at Brighton, with the meeting eventually abandoned

Controversy at Brighton after flip-start for sprint handicap with meeting abandoned due to poor visibility

I got up on him, he was a bit nervous and started fly-leaping, and the lad leading me up saved me. He held on to me and got me back in the plate and I was able to twist myself round and land on my feet. If it wasn't for him, it would have been nasty enough

Joe Leavy speaks of his luck in an unfortunate incident at Haydock

'If it wasn't for the groom it would have been nasty' - young jockey escapes injury after Haydock paddock incident

