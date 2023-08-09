'He was different class' - last year's champion juvenile Little Big Bear retired due to injury

Last year's champion juvenile Little Big Bear has been retired by Coolmore due to a condylar fracture on the right front fetlock with Aidan O'Brien hailing him an "unbelievable juvenile who just didn't get the rub of the green this year".

The trainer also revealed on Wednesday that Statuette, who won both her starts as a juvenile, has finished her racing career.

Little Big Bear was the champion juvenile of 2022, winning the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Anglesey Stakes before returning to the Curragh for an explosive seven-length success in the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes, earning an official rating of 124 which saw him top the two-year-old list last year.

His Classic campaign didn't turn out the way O'Brien had hoped as he was struck into early in the Qipco 2,000 Guineas, then badly hampered in the July Cup. Between those two blowouts, though, he was an impressive winner of the Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock and chased home Shaquille in the Commonwealth Cup. He won five of his nine races, earning prize-money of just under £446,000.

O'Brien said of Little Big Bear: “He was an unbelievable juvenile. He was a very genuine, very quick horse. He was different class, different gear, and matured very early for a big horse. He’s big, scopey, strong, clear-winded and very, very fast – a class sprinter.

"He just didn't get the rub of the green this year but at least he will be primed to go to stud now. He could produce serious stock because he's so big and strong."

One of seven individual top-flight winners for No Nay Never, Little Big Bear was bred by Camas Park Stud and Summerhill out of the Listed-winning Bering mare Adventure Seeker. From the family of brilliant Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner All Along, he was sold to Mandore for €320,000 at Arqana's August Yearling Sale in 2021.

Statuette has also raced for the final time. The imposing daughter of Justify was a leading fancy for this year's Qipco 1,000 Guineas over the winter having won the Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes last year, but she failed to make the racecourse at three.

O'Brien said: "Statuette has been retired. She was our best filly this year, by far our best filly. She was a massive filly and it was incredible to think what she was able to do at two. It's just a pity we never got to see her in action again."

