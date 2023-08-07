Sir Mark Prescott on affordability proposals: 'It's very dangerous and they may well achieve everything they don't want'

Sir Mark Prescott, the longest-serving trainer in Newmarket, has warned that excessively intrusive affordability checks would not only be damaging to racing and betting, but could have unintended consequences by turning people to the black market.

The Department of Culture, Media and Sport proposed two levels of checks in its April white paper on reform of the 2005 Gambling Act, details of which have since been fleshed out in the Gambling Commission's public consultation.

'Frictionless' background checks into whether a betting account holder has any problematic financial issues such as bankruptcy would be triggered after net losses of £125 in any rolling 30-day period or £500 in 365 days. Such checks are estimated by the Gambling Commission to involve around 20 per cent of betting accounts.

Operators would be obliged to conduct more intrusive financial risk checks if a customer suffers losses of £1,000 in 24 hours, or £2,000 across 90 days.

"It's very dangerous and they may well achieve everything they don't want," said Prescott. "I think illegal betting would surge and that's not what they want, but it's what would be the probable result of the full implementation.

"We don't know what they're going to do and how light-touch it is going to be. At it's worst, it will achieve what they don't want."

Prescott also criticised the proposals on betting as part of a broader direction of travel within society.

"Liberties are being attacked at every turn such as free speech, and the presumption of innocence has gone completely," said Prescott. "This is another small scratch for that but an enormous one for racing.

"It [betting] is an integral part of racing. The Australian model has worked very well and ours less so. More interference from well-meaning individuals with little knowledge is just what you don't want."

How to respond to the Gambling Commission consultation: Views can be provided at this page . After completing the introductory questions, select 'Remote gambling: financial vulnerability and financial risk' from the 'Consultations contents page'. You may choose to answer as many or as few questions as you wish. Further Racing Post guidance on responding to the consultation can be found here .

