Brilliant Bucanero Fuerte gives Adrian Murray and Amo Group 1 breakthrough at the Curragh

Bucanero Fuerte provided trainer Adrian Murray and owners Amo Racing with their first Group 1 success in the Phoenix Stakes.

The son of Wootton Bassett followed up last month’s success over course and distance in the Railway Stakes under Kevin Stott.

Bucanero Fuerte was trimmed to 12-1 (from 16) for the 2,000 Guineas, after emphatically bringing Albany winner Porta Fortuna’s unbeaten run to an end by four lengths.

Unquestionable, sent off the 13-8 favourite to reverse the Railway form with Bucanero Fuerte having been beaten a short head, could only manage fourth for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore.

Kia Joorabchian, the spending force behind Amo, was at Royal Ascot to witness Bucanero Fuerte finish third in the Coventry but was not at the Curragh to see the breakthrough top-level win.

A gleeful Kevin Stott and Adrian Murray shake hands after the Phoenix Credit: Patrick McCann

“Kia’s over the moon,” said Amo’s racing manager Tom Pennington. “It’s just testament to all the hard work everyone’s put in. Adrian has always believed in this horse. He’s kept improving the whole way through and he’s done what he thought he would today.

“He came here ten days ago and did a piece of work and we were confident. Last year we came here with Persian Force and we were very confident and obviously went home with tail firmly between legs, so we knew what we were up against but we were quietly confident.

“Maybe a National Stakes or a Dewhurst, they might be the logical steps. I think he will be better up to a mile next year. He’s a very exciting horse. Kia deserves this, he puts so much into the game.”

It was a second Group 1 success for Stott, who won the 2020 Diamond Jubilee on Hello Youmzain.

Stott steered Bucanero Fuerte to a successful debut at the Curragh in March, and reflecting on the two-year-old's progression in three starts since, the jockey said: “I’m delighted for the whole team. We’ve always thought he was nice since the first day he won here. He was a big baby back then and he’s only grown and strengthened.”

