Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'I'd say 90 per cent of jockeys are dehydrated' - Jason Hart underlines rider dissatisfaction over saunas

Highfield Princess: back to her best at Glorious Goodwood and looks set for a bold repeat Nunthorpe bid
Jason Hart: Highfield Princess rider has emphasised strength of feeling in the weighing room over on-course saunasCredit: Edward Whitaker

Former champion apprentice Jason Hart believes sweating is a fact of life for jockeys, estimating "90 per cent" of riders sweat to make their riding weight.

Tom Marquand, Richard Kingscote and Neil Callan are among those to have called for saunas to be restored on course. The facilities, which riders frequently used to shed the last few pounds on raceday, were closed during the Covid pandemic and removed permanently in 2021.

RCA chairman Wilf Walsh has defended the decision to ban saunas and also called for a lasting formula to address issues of jockeys' weight management, while the BHA on Wednesday refused to bow to mounting pressure from jockeys calling for the reintroduction of saunas.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David CarrReporter
Published on 10 August 2023Last updated 17:00, 10 August 2023
icon
more inBritain
more inBritain