'I'd say 90 per cent of jockeys are dehydrated' - Jason Hart underlines rider dissatisfaction over saunas

Former champion apprentice Jason Hart believes sweating is a fact of life for jockeys, estimating "90 per cent" of riders sweat to make their riding weight.

Tom Marquand, Richard Kingscote and Neil Callan are among those to have called for saunas to be restored on course. The facilities, which riders frequently used to shed the last few pounds on raceday, were closed during the Covid pandemic and removed permanently in 2021 .

RCA chairman Wilf Walsh has defended the decision to ban saunas and also called for a lasting formula to address issues of jockeys' weight management, while the BHA on Wednesday refused to bow to mounting pressure from jockeys calling for the reintroduction of saunas.