Controversy at Brighton after flip-start for sprint handicap with meeting abandoned due to poor visibility

A chaotic start to Brighton's festival finale veered into mass confusion for several hours – and three delays – before racing was finally abandoned due to reduced visibility.

Racegoers were left waiting for an hour and a half for news of whether the card would go ahead after the opening 5½f handicap, with stewards pushing the decision back twice following an inspection to allow the chance for the dense sea mist to clear.

However, the meeting was eventually called off at 4.45, an announcement that was met with boos across the racecourse by frustrated punters.

Chief steward Richard Westropp said: "After the first race the jockeys and medical staff were concerned about visibility, so on the basis of that we had to do a formal inspection.

"Bearing in mind we're in summer, the fog can shift, all that is needed is for a breeze to come up and we could have raced.

"This was not forecast at all, there was nothing to show there would be fog here. Unfortunately Brighton is a bit susceptible to these sorts of conditions, so we had to give it every chance.

"We put racing back twice but we could only push it back so far, as we have people coming from a long way plus lorry drivers who are going over on their hours – there's all these knock-on effects and there was no substantial effect of the weather being improved."

Racegoers were advised to email their tickets to Brighton racecourse, with the track's office confirming those who do so would be given a full refund.

Fond farewell for Fayez in dramatic opener

Despite just one race going ahead, the opening sprint provided its own share of drama due to the lack of stalls handlers, who were delayed in traffic alongside essential safety equipment.

Their absence led the race to begin with a flip-start, with only a few runners able to get away cleanly after several missed the jump, including Boom The Groom, who reared and turned into the rail as the tape went up.

"It was very tricky because we'd been down at the start for a long time and all those old sprinters were just winding each other up," Boom The Groom's rider Luke Morris said. "The start was a bit of a mess to be honest. Boom The Groom wouldn't stand still so jumped left, jumped right – it was always going to be a recipe for disaster."

While Boom The Groom was unable to make up for a messy start, Mr Fayez was the first away and maintained his advantage to win by a neck from Notre Maison.

The victory was poignant given it was the final race for the five-year-old gelding, with trainer and owner Dylan Cunha deciding to retire Mr Fayez immediately after the race.

"It was a chaotic race but David [Probert] was very sharp there, it's that pony racing background coming into play," Cunha said. "He did it very well and we always said he had a home for life and if he wins Brighton that would be it.

"He’s the first horse I bought in England when I came here, he cost me £2,000, and he's gone and won two now. He's been a legend. This is his last race, we're going to retire him now and he's going to stay as my hack pony at the yard."

