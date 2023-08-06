'If it wasn't for the groom it would have been nasty' - young jockey escapes injury after Haydock paddock incident

Apprentice Joe Leavy expressed his gratitude to a groom at Seamus Durack's yard after he narrowly avoided serious injury at Haydock on Sunday.

Leavy was going out for the 6f maiden on the Sunday Series card on newcomer Tomorrow Day when his mount got worked up leaving the paddock.

The 17-year-old was saved from a potentially bad fall only by the quick-thinking and bravery of groom Ashley Bird, who caught him as he fell and helped him back in the saddle.

"I got up on him, he was a bit nervous and started fly-leaping, and the lad leading me up saved me," said Leavy.

"He held on to me and got me back in the plate and I was able to twist myself round and land on my feet. If it wasn't for him, it would have been nasty enough."

How the incident unfolded

Joe Leavy begins to slip out to his left as Tomorrow Day is led out for his racecourse debut Credit: ITV Racing

Joe Leavy is shipped out of the saddle by Tomorrow Day Credit: ITV Racing

Groom Ashley Bird reacts quickly and grabs Leavy to prevent him tumbling head first to the ground Credit: ITV Racing

Bird grabs Leavy and hauls him off of the rearing Tomorrow Day Credit: ITV Racing

Leavy is back on his feet and Tomorrow Day is calmed down before heading out to finish third Credit: ITV Racing

ITV Racing presenter and former jockey Luke Harvey watched the drama unfold and said: "I've never seen a groom do that before - that was absolutely extraordinary."

Tomorrow Day, a 22-1 shot, went on to finish third of five behind the Ralph Beckett-trained winner Forever Blue.

Leavy added: "It was his first day at school and he was quite green in the race as well."

The son of former trainer Barry Leavy is attached to Richard Hannon's stable and has ridden four winners. He rode in the Stewards' Cup consolation race at Goodwood on Saturday.

