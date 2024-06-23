'It was millions to one and really impossible for him to come back from what he came back from. At one stage we weren't sure he'd live'

The best quotes from the racing world this week. . .

The minute he was born I put him on a rocking horse and he just gelled in it. I'm biased but we all believe in our kids and he's doing everything I thought he would. This is what dreams are made of

Mark Loughnane is overcome with emotion after his son, Billy, struck at Royal Ascot for the first time on Rashabar in the Coventry Stakes

I’ve had some amazing horses, and Montjeu and Thunder Gulch come to mind, and when you have a horse like this you never get tired of it. When he hits the front, it’s just a great feeling

Michael Tabor hails Auguste Rodin among his greats following his Prince of Wales's Stakes success

Training racehorses is like a rollercoaster. I was so down after my filly finished tailed off in the Coronation Stakes and he has won easily. It's unbelievable

Francis Graffard reflects on the emotions the week has on you following Calandagan's stunning King Edward VII Stakes win

I'd say it's millions to one and really impossible for him to come back from what he came back from. At one stage we weren't sure he'd live. No horse has ever been x-rayed or scanned more in their life than him

Aidan O'Brien reveals just how remarkable Kyprios has been following another Gold Cup victory

I couldn't believe he got beaten in the Guineas the way he was travelling that day. He went and won the Irish Guineas very well and he's the complete package. He's as good as I've ever seen in our place

Richard Hannon is thrilled Rosallion proved himself as the star three-year-old miler in the St James's Palace Stakes

When those plans go right you're churlish if you don't enjoy them. Normally when I have one of these concocted things, the temptation to be a clever dick overcomes me and I overthink it and it goes wrong, but today it went right

Sir Mark Prescott revels in the plan for Pledgeofallegiance coming off in the Ascot Stakes

I gave her an impossible task and she got me out of a hole. I kind of wanted to be towards the stands’ side a little bit, the fancied horses were there, but we didn’t go mad. There was a wall of horses in front of me and around me and it’s incredible that she was able to win from that position

Ryan Moore heaps praise on Fairy Godmother after her remarkable Albany Stakes success

