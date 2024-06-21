'It's incredible she was able to win from there' - Fairy Godmother flies home under superb Ryan Moore ride to land Albany

Fairy Godmother produced one of the performances of the week when coming from last to first to land the Albany Stakes for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore.

The trainer-jockey combination teamed up to secure their fifth success of the week as the daughter of Night Of Thunder demonstrated a powerful turn of foot to reel in front-running stablemate Heavens Gate and Simmering, who got up for second.

Fairy Godmother was subsequently shortened to 5-1 (from 12) with Paddy Power for next year's 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Speaking to ITV Racing, Moore said: "I gave her an impossible task but she got me out of a hole. I kind of wanted to be towards the stands’ side a little bit. It was incredible that she was able to win from that position and all credit to her, she’s a very good filly.

"Down at the start she looked different class and she suggested that before she ran and when she won the last time. That was a big performance."

Moore had to weave Fairy Godmother in and out of traffic throughout the race and she traded at in-running price of 25-1 before powering alongside the rail to defeat the Ollie Sangster-trained Simmering by three-quarters of a length.

Fairy Godmother: reels in front-running stablemate Heavens Gate (left) Credit: Patrick McCann

O'Brien said: "Ryan was unbelievably patient with her and he snuck across. He went into a gap that wasn’t there, he came back out and went into another gap that wasn’t there, and he came back again. He never took anything out of her and it was masterful stuff.

"She’s an incredible filly. She’s very good and the lads loved her at the sales. Her work has always been very special and the first time we couldn’t believe she got beat."

Simmering denied a Ballydoyle 1-2 as Heavens Gate finished third under Wayne Lordan, while 9-4 second favourite Mountain Breeze stayed on for fourth.

Co-owner Michael Tabor also expressed his delight with Fairy Godmother's success. He added: "It makes your adrenaline really high and it's what you look forward to.

"We have many horses and we've had some fantastic horses, and hopefully she's in that category. It's what you look forward to, when you have champions, and with Aidan producing them like he does, it's very exciting. When it becomes not exciting then it's over."

