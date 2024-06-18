80-1 Rashabar triumphs in photo finish to provide Billy Loughnane with a first Royal Ascot winner

Rashabar landed the Coventry Stakes at 80-1 under jockey Billy Loughnane as he narrowly held on in a photo-finish from the Wathnan Racing-owned pair Electrolyte and Columnist.

Trained by Brian Meehan for the Sangster family, Rashabar was a maiden coming into the race and led home horses priced at 40-1, 50-1 and 40-1 as the fancied horses failed to shine.

Loughnane, 18, is the son of trainer Mark Loughnane and was champion apprentice last year. He described his first Royal Ascot victory as "the best feeling in the world".

"What a feeling," Loughnane said. "Brian was very confident coming into the race. My plan was to go right even though the favourite [Camille Pissarro] was on my left – the quickest way is a straight line and he did it the hard way.

"Wow. As I looked over I thought I might have just won it, I saw the big screen and I just kept driving away. This is the best feeling in the world. It means a lot."

Rashabar is the longest-priced winner of the Coventry since Nando Parrado won at 150-1 in 2020, but Meehan felt his horse was coming into the race with a better profile than his price indicated.

“He’s a lovely horse,” Meehan said. “Chester [last time] was a little disappointing but he missed the break and I think without that he’d have won. The form has worked out well, he’d been training so well at home and the team had done a tremendous job.

“Right now it’s about showing what we can do and the satisfaction as a trainer and for the team at home, it’s very special.”

