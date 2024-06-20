'Ryan was masterful' - Kyprios is king of the stayers again as he regains his Gold Cup crown

Kyprios became the third horse to regain the Gold Cup when a game winner over the front-running Trawlerman.

It was a record-extending ninth Gold Cup success for Aidan O’Brien, with Kyprios emulating Anticipation and Kayf Tara by winning back his crown.

William Buick set steady fractions on Godolphin’s Trawlerman in the early stages with Kyprios, the mount of Ryan Moore, looming up on the outside to race in second with a circuit to go.

On the downhill run into the back straight, Caius Chorister pulled her way upsides Trawlerman, while Moore was content to watch on in third.

The 11-10 favourite made his move wide into the home straight, and was tracked by Vauban, but a battle between Trawlerman and Kyprios unfolded.

Kyprios hit the front approaching the final furlong, and while Trawlerman gave his all and attempted to battle back, there was no denying Moore’s mount. Sweet William stayed on for third, while Vauban was fourth and Gregory was well beaten in seventh.

Moore said on ITV: "It was smooth early on, and when Caius Chorister ran off with Benoit [de la Sayette], I ended up having to go round her and he was going too well too early.

"He was more value than the winning distance. We didn't get it quite right but he still won.

Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore after Kyprios's Gold Cup win Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"Aidan knows exactly what is required to win this race and how to get his horses ready. I'm lucky to ride a horse like this and it's great he can come back and do it again."

Kyprios's second Gold Cup success was particularly satisfying for all involved at Ballydoyle, with the star stayer missing most of last season, including this race, due to injury.

O'Brien said: "There were so many people involved in bringing him back following his injury.

“His owners have shown great patience with him, he had two lovely runs when he was back last year and did well over the winter.

“He’s a beautiful horse and Ryan was masterful with how he rode him. He had to judge exactly when to go on him, which is not an easy thing to do.”

John Gosden took plenty of encouragement from the efforts of his placed horses and felt it was a fitting finish to the meeting's big race.

Gosden, who trains with his son Thady, said: "William gave Trawlerman a lovely ride. It was a battle at the end of the Gold Cup and that's what you like to see. Sweet William thinks about life and gets there when he wants to, but he ran really well."

Read these next:

Kyprios is king of the stayers again as he regains his Gold Cup crown after another Ryan Moore masterclass

Gold Cup day double takes Ryan Moore past Frankie Dettori to become most successful active rider at Royal Ascot

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.