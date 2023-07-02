The best quotes from the racing world this week. . .

I wondered what was going on. I spend millions of pounds on horses every year and if I lose, I'm not angry or upset, but it's very important there is openness between the owner and trainer

Owner Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah explains his decision about why he moved Asadna and his horses from George Boughey's yard

'I was angry and took the horses' - owner hits out at George Boughey after moving Coventry flop Asadna

It's the closing of an era of the great pioneer punting trainer, who'd hatch a plot longer than a Dodo hatches an egg. He was a fabulous man, always smiling and full of beans. You couldn't knock him down

Alastair Down pays tribute to trainer Martin Tate following his death aged 99

'He had the patience of Stonehenge with horses' - popular Cheltenham Festival gamble trainer Martin Tate dies aged 99

It's just bloody gutting because he was so close and I still think he's one of the best sprinters around – at the moment he's just not getting his opportunity to take part

Roger Teal is upset that stable star Oxted has suffered another injury setback

'We're absolutely gutted, but I still think he's one of the best sprinters around' - Oxted to miss the rest of the season

He went to various places in his retirement for hunting and jumping but kept coming back because he was too feisty. Paddy [Brennan] went to see him one day in his box and he lunged at him and knocked him on his backside – he was certainly a character!

Former trainer Kevin Bishop hails Ashley Brook following the Grade 1 performer's death

Ashley Brook: Grade 1 winner died aged 25 Credit: Edward Whitaker

'His determination made him special' - Kevin Bishop leads tributes as Grade 1 winner Ashley Brook dies

We had 50 horses in the UK, but I think that number is now down to about eight or nine. Racing in the UK is close to my heart and I remain committed to it, I just need to find a direction

Owner Johnny Hon remains determined to play a key part to racing in Britain despite downscaling

Prominent owner Johnny Hon scaling back his operation but remains 'committed' to British racing

If you could see the bags of sticky toffee we're leaving the racecourse with now – we've plundered the pudding! Coming to Cartmel was literally just about it, I'd never had it and never been

Emmet Mullins finally got his fix of Cartmel's famous dessert following victory at the track

'We've plundered the pudding!' - Emmet Mullins strikes on first track visit with Paul Byrne's latest prospect

It's very frustrating for Frankie not to be riding her, but William didn’t have a ride in the race, which made it easy. Although it's not the same as riding her in a race, they’re all professionals

Joint-trainer John Gosden explains why William Buick has been called up for the Coral-Eclipse ride on Emily Upjohn

William Buick set to partner Coral-Eclipse favourite Emily Upjohn with Frankie Dettori suspended

