'I was angry and took the horses' - owner hits out at George Boughey after moving Coventry flop Asadna

Communication issues between trainer and owner, before and during Royal Ascot, have been cited by Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah as the reason for removing his horses from the yard of George Boughey .

The string includes the promising Asadna , who has been switched to fellow Newmarket trainer Alice Haynes after finishing ninth of 20 in the Coventry Stakes last week, when sent off 7-2 second favourite on the strength of a 12-length victory on his debut at Ripon the previous month.

That effort formed part of a frustrating week for the owner, whose Danger Alert was prevented from running in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes on vet's advice, while Al Dasim was unable to contest the Commonwealth Cup. Cadillac finished a disappointing 15th of 16 in the Wolferton Stakes after being hampered early on by the Frankie Dettori-ridden Saga, for which the jockey received a nine-day ban.