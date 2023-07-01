William Buick set to partner Coral-Eclipse favourite Emily Upjohn with Frankie Dettori suspended

Champion jockey William Buick partnered Coral-Eclipse favourite Emily Upjohn on the Newmarket July course on Saturday morning and is set to ride the Coronation Cup winner at Sandown next week.

Frankie Dettori has partnered the four-year-old on six of her seven career starts, but the jockey received a nine-day suspension for careless riding in the early stages of the Wolferton at Royal Ascot. Dettori appealed the ban but the disciplinary panel upheld the original decision of the stewards at the hearing on Thursday, so Buick is expected to take over in the saddle for next Saturday's Group 1 contest.

The daughter of Sea The Stars beat Westover by a length and three-quarters at Epsom last month when returning from a 230-day layoff, and on Saturday morning covered a mile on the July course with Oaks winner Soul Sister and Mimikyu, with all finishing within a length of each other.

Speaking on Saturday, joint-trainer John Gosden said: "The owners spoke to our secretary Peter after Frankie’s appeal had failed and said they wanted William to ride, which makes total sense.

"It's very frustrating for Frankie not to be riding her, but William didn’t have a ride in the race, which made it easy, and he sat on her for the first time today. Although it's not the same as riding her in a race, they’re all professionals and he was pleased.

Emily Upjohn won the Coronation Cup last month Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"Emily Upjohn is pretty laid-back in the mornings and William was very happy with her. Mimikyu always works well but Emily Upjohn and Soul Sister are pretty laid-back about life."

John Gosden and Buick teamed up to land the 2012 Eclipse with Nathaniel and the joint-trainer added: "We said after the Coronation Cup that we were going to the Eclipse and that remains the plan.

"We’re trying to do what’s right for the horse, she’s coming back to a mile and a quarter but the track should suit her as she won her novice there in good style."

As for how the race might develop tactically, Gosden said: "You’ve got to leave the tactics to the riders. We got stuck on the rail with Mishriff last year, which is not the place to be around there as when they slow it up you can get boxed in."

Emily Upjohn is the 10-11 favourite for the Group 1 with race sponsors Coral, with the Aidan O'Brien trained Paddington a 7-2 shot after receiving support this week following his St James's Palace victory at Royal Ascot. Anmaat, trained by Owen Burrows, is 6-1 with most firms.

Coral-Eclipse (Sandown 3.40, July 8)

Coral: 10-11 Emily Upjohn, 7-2 Paddington, 6 Anmaat, 8 Bay Bridge, 10 Adayar, The Foxes, 12 Buckaroo, Desert Crown, Luxembourg, Mostahdaf, My Prospero, 16 Auguste Rodin, Dubai Honour, Point Lonsdale, 20 Nashwa, 25 bar

