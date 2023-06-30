'We've plundered the pudding!' - Emmet Mullins strikes on first track visit with Paul Byrne's latest prospect

Racing Post logo
The Cumbrian track can say its sticky toffee pudding is so good it attracts Grand National-winning trainers after Emmet Mullins struck on his first visit to the course when the Paul Byrne-owned Slate Lane got off the mark in the 2m6f maiden hurdle.

The trainer, owner and winning rider Donagh Meyler pulled off a Grade 1 upset with Feronily at Punchestown in April, but there was nothing unexpected about the success of their most recent prospect.

Despite not being sighted in three Irish maiden hurdles for Paul Hennessy, he was sent off the 4-9 favourite in these calmer waters and won by ten lengths.

"It's been a great day," Mullins said. "It was a pity about the weather, but if you could see the bags of sticky toffee we're leaving the racecourse with now – we've plundered the pudding! Coming to Cartmel was literally just about it, I'd never had it and never been."

Our Zebo (left) nearly takes out Slate Lane (blue) and Time For Joy (checks)
Our Zebo (left) nearly takes out Slate Lane (blue) and Time For Joy (checks)Credit: John Grossick

Meyler managed to successfully navigate a mid-race mishap when Our Zebo nearly took out Slate Lane and Time For Joy when pulling up before the seventh hurdle, but it transpired it would take much more to stop the striking son of Ask.

"He had a bit of back form as he was third in a point-to-point," Mullins said, explaining the purchase. "He's a genuine horse and it's great to get off on the right foot with him. He does everything right at home. We've pencilled in the Saturday meeting in August, I'm not sure what's on the card but we'll find something for him."

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist
Published on 30 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 30 June 2023
16:15 CartmelPlay
Fred And Edna Taylor Maiden Hurdle (GBB Race)7 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Slate Lane
    fav4/9
  • 2nd
    Silk
    9You Say Its Over
    33/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Prince Nino
    18/1
