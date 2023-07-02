ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the seven races on ITV on Sunday

1.50 Curragh

GAIN Railway Stakes (Group 2), 6f

Coventry third Bucanero Fuerte is likely to head the market, but course-and-distance winner Unquestionable should not be ruled out. His Majesty ran well at Royal Ascot and returns, while Donnacha O’Brien saddles debut winner Devious.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Unquestionable

Third in a 5f Listed on debut and easy course-and-distance maiden winner since; looks the stable selected

Unquestionable 13:50 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

2.05 Cartmel

Oakmere Homes Handicap Chase, 2m5f

Gordon Elliott sends Arctic Ambition on a hat-trick bid after wins at Limerick and Ballinrobe. Jack Kennedy takes his first ride back since injury, while stablemate Walking The Walk brings some solid form into the race alongside the JP McManus-owned Marshalled and Grey Skies.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Arthur's Quay

Stayed on for fourth over 2m1f here last time and could be a player now back up in trip

Arthur's Quay 14:05 Cartmel View Racecard Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Ben Haslam

2.25 Curragh

Jebel Ali Racecourse & Stables Dash Stakes (Listed), 6f

Stewards’ Cup hero Commanche Falls holds leading claims for Michael Dods and has progressed with each effort this term. The Joseph O’Brien-trained Mooneista makes a swift return following his King’s Stand run and the trainer is also represented by Anthem National. The consistent Ano Syra is another to consider.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Commanche Falls

Yet to win a stakes race but looks the part on form linked to top British sprinters

Commanche Falls 14:25 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Michael Dods

2.40 Cartmel

Oakmere Homes Handicap Hurdle, 2m1f

Elliott and Kennedy team up again with likely favourite Banks Boy, while in-form trainer Adrian Keatley saddles Belvedere Blast, who attempts to complete a four-timer for the yard. Castel Gandolfo and Inferno Sacree are last-time-out winners and could run big races.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Banks Boy

Returned from absence with clear second at Cork behind one who followed up; leading claims

Banks Boy 14:40 Cartmel View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

3.00 Curragh

Dubai Duty Free Rockingham Handicap, 5f

Run Ran Run and Jon Riggens have scored over course and distance so should be in with a big chance again, while Came From The Dark runs for Lambourn trainer Ed Walker. Sheikh Maz Mahood has won three of his last five races for trainer Declan Carroll, who landed this race ten years ago with Whozthecat.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Jon Riggens

Course-and-distance winner ran a fine race over 6f here last time and back to this trip will suit

Jon Riggens 15:00 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Ben Coen Tnr: Edward Lynam

3.12 Uttoxeter

bet365 Summer Cup Handicap Chase, 3m2f

Swinley Chase winner Cap Du Nord heads the betting for Christian Williams, with the seven-time scorer Kinondo Kwetu a leading contender too. Amateur, Twig, Easkey Lad and Jaytee won last time, with the latter bidding for a quickfire hat-trick for trainer Ian Williams.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Kinondo Kwetu

Highly progressive sort whose chase record is 6-8; two from two here; commands respect

Kinondo Kwetu 15:12 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Jonathan England Tnr: Sam England

3.40 Curragh

Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (Group 1), 1m4f

Auguste Rodin bounced back impressively when winning the Derby last month and is heavily backed to win the Irish version. If he is successful, Aidan O’Brien will have added a 100th European Classic to his list of honours. The Jessica Harrington-trained Sprewell, a winner in two of his past three starts, is one of the main contenders alongside White Birch and Up And Under.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Auguste Rodin

Derby winner has outstanding prospects of confirming form with White Birch and Sprewell

Auguste Rodin 15:40 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

ITV7 tips and predictions

Race 1, 1.50 CURRAGH: UNQUESTIONABLE

Race 2, 2.05 CARTMEL: ARTHUR'S QUAY

Race 3, 2.25 CURRAGH: COMMANCHE FALLS

Race 4, 2.40 CARTMEL: BANKS BOY

Race 5, 3.00 CURRAGH: JON RIGGENS

Race 6, 3.12 UTTOXETER: KINONDO KWETU

Race 7, 3.40 CURRAGH: AUGUSTE RODIN

