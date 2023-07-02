Racing Post logo
ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the seven races on ITV on Sunday

1.50 Curragh
GAIN Railway Stakes (Group 2), 6f

Coventry third Bucanero Fuerte is likely to head the market, but course-and-distance winner Unquestionable should not be ruled out. His Majesty ran well at Royal Ascot and returns, while Donnacha O’Brien saddles debut winner Devious.

SPOTLIGHT TIPUnquestionable 

Third in a 5f Listed on debut and easy course-and-distance maiden winner since; looks the stable selected

Unquestionable13:50 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

2.05 Cartmel
Oakmere Homes Handicap Chase, 2m5f

Gordon Elliott sends Arctic Ambition on a hat-trick bid after wins at Limerick and Ballinrobe. Jack Kennedy takes his first ride back since injury, while stablemate Walking The Walk brings some solid form into the race alongside the JP McManus-owned Marshalled and Grey Skies.

SPOTLIGHT TIPArthur's Quay

Stayed on for fourth over 2m1f here last time and could be a player now back up in trip

Arthur's Quay14:05 Cartmel
View Racecard
Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Ben Haslam

2.25 Curragh
Jebel Ali Racecourse & Stables Dash Stakes (Listed), 6f

Stewards’ Cup hero Commanche Falls holds leading claims for Michael Dods and has progressed with each effort this term. The Joseph O’Brien-trained Mooneista makes a swift return following his King’s Stand run and the trainer is also represented by Anthem National. The consistent Ano Syra is another to consider.

SPOTLIGHT TIPCommanche Falls

Yet to win a stakes race but looks the part on form linked to top British sprinters

Commanche Falls14:25 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Michael Dods

2.40 Cartmel
Oakmere Homes Handicap Hurdle, 2m1f

Elliott and Kennedy team up again with likely favourite Banks Boy, while in-form trainer Adrian Keatley saddles Belvedere Blast, who attempts to complete a four-timer for the yard. Castel Gandolfo and Inferno Sacree are last-time-out winners and could run big races.

SPOTLIGHT TIPBanks Boy

Returned from absence with clear second at Cork behind one who followed up; leading claims

Banks Boy14:40 Cartmel
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

3.00 Curragh
Dubai Duty Free Rockingham Handicap, 5f

Run Ran Run and Jon Riggens have scored over course and distance so should be in with a big chance again, while Came From The Dark runs for Lambourn trainer Ed Walker. Sheikh Maz Mahood has won three of his last five races for trainer Declan Carroll, who landed this race ten years ago with Whozthecat.

SPOTLIGHT TIPJon Riggens

Course-and-distance winner ran a fine race over 6f here last time and back to this trip will suit

Jon Riggens15:00 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Coen Tnr: Edward Lynam

3.12 Uttoxeter
bet365 Summer Cup Handicap Chase, 3m2f

Swinley Chase winner Cap Du Nord heads the betting for Christian Williams, with the seven-time scorer Kinondo Kwetu a leading contender too. Amateur, Twig, Easkey Lad and Jaytee won last time, with the latter bidding for a quickfire hat-trick for trainer Ian Williams.

SPOTLIGHT TIPKinondo Kwetu

Highly progressive sort whose chase record is 6-8; two from two here; commands respect

Kinondo Kwetu15:12 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan England Tnr: Sam England

3.40 Curragh
Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (Group 1), 1m4f

Auguste Rodin bounced back impressively when winning the Derby last month and is heavily backed to win the Irish version. If he is successful, Aidan O’Brien will have added a 100th European Classic to his list of honours. The Jessica Harrington-trained Sprewell, a winner in two of his past three starts, is one of the main contenders alongside White Birch and Up And Under.

SPOTLIGHT TIPAuguste Rodin

Derby winner has outstanding prospects of confirming form with White Birch and Sprewell

Auguste Rodin15:40 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

ITV7 tips and predictions

Race 1, 1.50 CURRAGH: UNQUESTIONABLE
Race 2, 2.05 CARTMEL: ARTHUR'S QUAY
Race 3, 2.25 CURRAGH: COMMANCHE FALLS
Race 4, 2.40 CARTMEL: BANKS BOY
Race 5, 3.00 CURRAGH: JON RIGGENS
Race 6, 3.12 UTTOXETER: KINONDO KWETU
Race 7, 3.40 CURRAGH: AUGUSTE RODIN

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Racing Post staff
Published on 2 July 2023Last updated 07:00, 2 July 2023
